The Infodemic - March 23

"Italy has decided NOT to treat their elderly for this virus. That, my friends, is socialized healthcare."

-- Claim made in a March 14, 2020 Facebook post

Verdict: Mostly False

Social Media Disinfo​

Dr. Oz delivers message to Trump, coronavirus task force: 'Get us these pills'https://t.co/hko8ihi08J — cjc (@remi_ritz) March 23, 2020

Claim circulating on social media: A combination of the antimalarial hydroxychloroquine and the antibiotic azithromycin​ is key to combating COVID-19.

Verdict: Misleading

Factual Reads on Coronavirus​​

Lessons from Past Outbreaks Could Help Fight the Coronavirus Pandemic

The 1918 influenza pandemic and 2002–2003 SARS outbreak suggest social distancing measures, communication and international cooperation are the most effective methods to slow COVID-19.

-- Scientific American, March 23

Why this Nobel laureate predicts a quicker coronavirus recovery: 'We're going to be fine'

While many epidemiologists are warning of months, or even years, of massive social disruption and millions of deaths, Stanford's Michael Levitt says the data simply don't support such a dire scenario — especially in areas where reasonable social distancing measures are in place.

-- Los Angeles Times/Yahoo News, March 22

Can’t Get Tested? Maybe You’re in the Wrong Country​.​

Scientists say the chasm between the testing haves and have-nots reflects politics, public health strategies and, in some cases, blunders​.

-- New York Times, March 20