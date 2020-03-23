Coronavirus Outbreak

The Infodemic - March 23

By Polygraph
March 23, 2020 04:02 PM
FILE PHOTO: Medical staff in a protective suit treats a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive…
Medical staff in a protective suit treats a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy, March 19, 2020.

Daily Debunk

"Italy has decided NOT to treat their elderly for this virus. That, my friends, is socialized healthcare."

-- Claim made in a March 14, 2020 Facebook post

Verdict: Mostly False

Read the full story at: WRAL.com/Politifact

 

Social Media Disinfo​

Claim circulating on social media: A combination of the antimalarial hydroxychloroquine and the antibiotic azithromycin​ is key to combating COVID-19.

Verdict: Misleading

Read the full story: "Surgeon General Immediately Warns Views Against Trying Malaria Drug Treatment for Coronavirus after Dr. Oz Tels Fox Viewers He's Testing It" -- Newsweek

 

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

Lessons from Past Outbreaks Could Help Fight the Coronavirus Pandemic
The 1918 influenza pandemic and 2002–2003 SARS outbreak suggest social distancing measures, communication and international cooperation are the most effective methods to slow COVID-19.
-- Scientific American, March 23

Why this Nobel laureate predicts a quicker coronavirus recovery: 'We're going to be fine'
While many epidemiologists are warning of months, or even years, of massive social disruption and millions of deaths, Stanford's Michael Levitt says the data simply don't support such a dire scenario — especially in areas where reasonable social distancing measures are in place.
-- Los Angeles Times/Yahoo News, March 22

Can’t Get Tested? Maybe You’re in the Wrong Country​.​
Scientists say the chasm between the testing haves and have-nots reflects politics, public health strategies and, in some cases, blunders​.
-- New York Times, March 20

Polygraph.info
Written By
Polygraph

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Trump Signals Scaling Back Social Distancing

Shoppers practice social distancing as they wait in line to purchase produce at the Alemany Farmer's Market, two days after…
Coronavirus Outbreak

The Infodemic - March 23

FILE PHOTO: Medical staff in a protective suit treats a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive…
Africa

Rights Group Condemns Internet Shutdown in Ethiopia, Points to Threats of Coronavirus Spread 

Youths dance during an Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) rally in the town of Woliso, Oromia region, Ethiopia, October 21, 2018…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Syria Acknowledges One Coronavirus Case

Health workers put gloves on a man in a wheelchair on an empty street, as restrictions are imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Qamishli, Syria, March 23, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Chinese State Media Accuses US of Smearing China

A screen advertising Xinhua News Agency is seen in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S.,…