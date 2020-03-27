The Infodemic: Must Americans Complete the Census Form to Get a Stimulus Check?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Americans must fill out the census to get a stimulus check during the coronavirus emergency..

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

Social Media Disinfo​

Circulating on social media: Viral video purporting to show mass graves of COVID-19 victims in Italy in fact taken from a TV mini-series.​

Verdict: False

Read the full story: "Fact Check: This viral video of mass graves is not from Italy but from a TV series" -- India Today​

A screengrab from the viral video of mass graves from a TV series claiming to be from Italy

Factual Reads on Coronavirus​​

No, the coronavirus wasn’t made in a lab. A genetic analysis shows it’s from nature

The virus’s genetic makeup reveals that SARS-CoV-2 isn’t a mishmash of known viruses, as might be expected if it were human-made.

-- ScienceNews, March 26​