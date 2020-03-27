Coronavirus Outbreak

The Infodemic: Must Americans Complete the Census Form to Get a Stimulus Check?

By Polygraph
March 27, 2020 07:23 PM
A packet from the U.S. Census 2020 hangs on a door amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak on Whidbey Island,…
A packet from the U.S. Census 2020 hangs on a door amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak on Whidbey Island, Washington, U.S., March 21, 2020.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Americans must fill out the census to get a stimulus check during the coronavirus emergency..

Verdict: False

Read the full story at: Reuters

Most Common Country of Birth for Foreign-born Residents, Excluding Mexico

Most Common Country of Birth for Foreign-born Residents, Excluding Mexico

Social Media Disinfo​

Circulating on social media: Viral video purporting to show mass graves of COVID-19 victims in Italy in fact taken from a TV mini-series.​

Verdict: False

Read the full story: "Fact Check: This viral video of mass graves is not from Italy but from a TV series" -- India Today​

A screengrab from the viral video of mass graves from a TV series claiming to be from Italy

A screengrab from the viral video of mass graves from a TV series claiming to be from Italy

 

Factual Reads on Coronavirus

No, the coronavirus wasn’t made in a lab. A genetic analysis shows it’s from nature
The virus’s genetic makeup reveals that SARS-CoV-2 isn’t a mishmash of known viruses, as might be expected if it were human-made.
-- ScienceNews, March 26​

Polygraph.info
Written By
Polygraph

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

The Infodemic: Must Americans Complete the Census Form to Get a Stimulus Check?

A packet from the U.S. Census 2020 hangs on a door amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak on Whidbey Island,…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Four Dead, Over 100 Sick on Cruise Ship Off Panama Canal

Panamanian Navy Police navigate near the anchored Zaandam cruise ship, carrying some guests with flu-like symptoms, after it…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Global Effort Under Way to Create African-Print Face Masks for Ghana

Employees of Global Mamas create samples of the face masks they hope will soon be used across the nation. (Photos Courtesy of Global Mamas)
Coronavirus Outbreak

Three Migrant Children in US Test Positive for COVID-19

FILE - In this July 8, 2019, file photo, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer looks on during an operation…
Coronavirus Outbreak

NY Continues Search for Ventilators; Trump Questions Call for 30,000

In this Friday, March 27, 2020, photo provided by Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, right, walks the…