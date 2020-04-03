The Infodemic: Prank Headlines Say Students Will Repeat Virus-Shortened Year

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: American students will have to repeat the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Verdict: False

Read the full story: FactCheck.org​

Social Media Disinfo​

FTC website

Circulating on social media: Claims that silver prevents COVID-19.

Verdict: False

Read the full story: "This Idaho Chiropractor Was Running Ads On Facebook Falsely Claiming Silver Prevents The Coronavirus" -- BuzzFeed​

Factual Reads on Coronavirus



An antibody test for the novel coronavirus will soon be available

In the short term, this will be important because it will permit the authorities to identify who may return to their jobs without risk of infecting others.

– The Economist, April 2