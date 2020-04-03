The Infodemic: Prank Headlines Say Students Will Repeat Virus-Shortened Year

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: American students will have to repeat the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Verdict: False
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: Claims that silver prevents COVID-19.
Verdict: False
Factual Reads on Coronavirus
An antibody test for the novel coronavirus will soon be available
In the short term, this will be important because it will permit the authorities to identify who may return to their jobs without risk of infecting others.
– The Economist, April 2