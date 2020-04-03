Coronavirus Outbreak

The Infodemic: Prank Headlines Say Students Will Repeat Virus-Shortened Year

By Polygraph
April 03, 2020 01:00 PM
This screen shot shows the website Facebook users arrived at after they clicked bogus headlines
This screen shot shows the website Facebook users arrived at after they clicked bogus headlines about students in various states having to repeat a year of school due to COVID-19 closures.

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Claim: American students will have to repeat the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Verdict: False

Read the full story: FactCheck.org

 

Circulating on social media: Claims that silver prevents COVID-19.

Verdict: False

Read the full story: "This Idaho Chiropractor Was Running Ads On Facebook Falsely Claiming Silver Prevents The Coronavirus" -- BuzzFeed

 

An antibody test for the novel coronavirus will soon be available
In the short term, this will be important because it will permit the authorities to identify who may return to their jobs without risk of infecting others.
– The Economist, April 2

