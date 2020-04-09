Coronavirus Outbreak

The Infodemic: Should People Who Aren't Sick Wear Masks?

A man wears a face mask as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Milan, Italy, April 3, 2020.

Claim: Members of the public who aren’t sick with COVID-19 should wear face masks to limit the spread of the disease.

Verdict: Unclear

Read the full story: "COVID-19 Face Mask Advice, Explained," FactCheck.org​

 

Screenshot of misleading Facebook post, taken on April 8, 2020

Circulating on social media: A video claiming to show police in Spain rounding up people aged 50 and above to transfer them to quarantine centers amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Verdict: False

Read the full story: "Video of Spanish police transferring people to quarantine centers? False. This video was shot in Azerbaijan in October 2019 during an anti-government protest" -- Agence France-Presse

