The Infodemic: Should People Who Aren't Sick Wear Masks?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here.
Daily Debunk
Claim: Members of the public who aren’t sick with COVID-19 should wear face masks to limit the spread of the disease.
Verdict: Unclear
Read the full story: "COVID-19 Face Mask Advice, Explained," FactCheck.org
Social Media Disinfo
Circulating on social media: A video claiming to show police in Spain rounding up people aged 50 and above to transfer them to quarantine centers amid COVID-19 pandemic.
Verdict: False
Read the full story: "Video of Spanish police transferring people to quarantine centers? False. This video was shot in Azerbaijan in October 2019 during an anti-government protest" -- Agence France-Presse