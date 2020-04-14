Coronavirus Outbreak

The Infodemic: When Will Life Get Back to Normal?

April 14, 2020 02:55 PM
An aerial view shows the deserted Place de l'Etoile and the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, during a lockdown imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in France, April 1, 2020.
Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Normal life will return immediately after the lockdowns.

Verdict: False

Read the full story: "Debunking 3 Myths About COVID-19 Lockdowns," The Diplomat, April 13.​

 

Social Media Disinfo​

Bill O’Reilly

Circulating on social media: Claim that former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly wrote an essay calling COVID-19 a Chinese bioweapon.

Verdict: Misattributed

Read the full story: "Did Bill O’Reilly Write an Essay Calling COVID-19 a Chinese Bioweapon?" -- Snopes​

