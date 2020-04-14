The Infodemic: When Will Life Get Back to Normal?

Fake news about the coronavirus can do real harm. Polygraph.info is spotlighting fact-checks from other reliable sources here​.

Daily Debunk

Claim: Normal life will return immediately after the lockdowns.

Verdict: False

Read the full story: "Debunking 3 Myths About COVID-19 Lockdowns," The Diplomat, April 13.​

Social Media Disinfo​

Bill O’Reilly

Circulating on social media: Claim that former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly wrote an essay calling COVID-19 a Chinese bioweapon.

Verdict: Misattributed

Read the full story: "Did Bill O’Reilly Write an Essay Calling COVID-19 a Chinese Bioweapon?" -- Snopes​