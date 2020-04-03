Coronavirus Outbreak

Italian Officials: Post-Lockdown Period Will Not Be Easy

By Sabina Castelfranco
April 03, 2020 04:25 PM
FILE PHOTO: Military officers wearing face masks stand outside Duomo cathedral, closed by authorities due to a coronavirus…
FILE - Military officers wearing face masks stand outside Duomo cathedral, closed by authorities due to a coronavirus outbreak, in Milan, Italy, Feb. 24, 2020.

ROME - With Italy's coronavirus struggle now in its sixth week, questions are being raised about what happens once the lockdown ends as scheduled on April 13. There appear to be signs that, although still high, the number of deaths and new infections has reached a plateau.

That has brought new hope to exasperated Italians who were told this week by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte that they must intensify lockdown efforts until the 13th, to help ensure the country can turn the corner in its fight against the deadly virus.

About 115,242 cases have been confirmed in Italy. Nearly 14,000 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is tracking the number of cases worldwide.

Agostino Miozzo, deputy head of the Civil Protection Department in charge of managing the pandemic in Italy, said no one in the world was sufficiently prepared to deal with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

He said the disease can only be fought if one is prepared with a system adequately organized to guarantee health assistance to all who need it. 

For the time being and until a vaccine is found and tested, which will take months, Miozzo said, the only way to control the spread of COVID-19 is through social distancing.

He said staying isolated is the best way to flatten the curve and reduce the risk of infections. Even when that curve is on its way down, he added, people will not be able to return to the lives they were used to before the outbreak. The post-emergency world will be very complicated, Miozzo said, with authorities having to make tough decisions to prevent that curve from rising again.
 

Related Stories

People line up in the rain outside a supermarket after the Italian island of Sicily closed them on Sunday, as it tightens…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Mafia Gangs in Italy Poised to Profit from Coronavirus
Signs of social unrest are mounting in Italy's poorer south — and Mafia groups are poised to exploit it
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Fri, 04/03/2020 - 13:03
A staffer delivers a medical oxygen tank to coronavirus patients who are being treated at home, in Bergamo, one of the areas…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Will We Heed Lessons Learned From Italy's Bergamo COVID-19 Infections, Deaths?
Doctor says the spread of coronavirus was caused by three failures 
Sabina Castelfranco
By Sabina Castelfranco
Wed, 04/01/2020 - 14:21
Coffins arriving from the Bergamo area, where the coronavirus infections caused many victims, are being unloaded from a…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Surprising Reason Northern Italy Crematoria Are Overwhelmed with COVID-19 Dead
Many families choosing this burial due to slim but not impossible chance that virus from dead body could still infect living
Sabina Castelfranco
By Sabina Castelfranco
Mon, 03/30/2020 - 12:42
Sabina Castelfranco
Written By
Sabina Castelfranco

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Swiss Government Expands Powers to Force Firms to Make Supplies to Fight COVID-19

Staff treat a patient in the intensive care unit at the University Hospital (CHUV) during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)…
Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 Supplies From Alibaba Never Reached Eritrea

FILE - Airport staff unload cargo sent by Chinese billionaire Jack Ma and his Alibaba Group after it arrives at Juba International Airport, in Juba, South Sudan, March 24, 2020. African health officials say no supplies have reached Eritrea.
Coronavirus Outbreak

British Prime Minister Urges Pubic to Mind the Lockdown 

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference on the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease …
Coronavirus Outbreak

New York State Surpasses 100,000 Coronavirus Cases

Pat Marmo, owner of Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home, walks through his body holding facility that is struggling to handle…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Italian Officials: Post-Lockdown Period Will Not Be Easy

FILE PHOTO: Military officers wearing face masks stand outside Duomo cathedral, closed by authorities due to a coronavirus…