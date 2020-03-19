Coronavirus Outbreak

 Italy has More COVID Deaths Than China  

By VOA News
March 19, 2020 11:12 PM
A woman lights a candle on her balcony as faithful across Italy say a prayer for people suffering from coronavirus disease …
A woman lights a candle on her balcony as faithful across Italy say a prayer for people suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rome, March 19, 2020.

Italy is now ground zero for the coronavirus pandemic, surpassing China as the country with the most deaths from the disease. 

As of Thursday, Italian officials reported 3,405 coronavirus deaths while China’s death toll stood at 3,248. 

Over the last two days, Wuhan, the Chinese city where the outbreak began in December, has reported no new cases for the first time. 

Both Italy and China’s Hubei province imposed total lockdowns to stop the spread. But Italy has a large elderly population, and those 65 and older are highly susceptible to the coronavirus infection. 

Thirty-four new cases were reported elsewhere in mainland China Thursday. Authorities say people who came from other countries were infected with the virus.   

A Chinese woman wearing a protective gear waits for her flight at the Incheon Airport in Incheon, South Korea, March 19, 2020. South Korea reported an uptick in coronavirus cases after four days of falling numbers.

South Korea reported 152 new cases Thursday, a setback after reporting fewer than 100 new cases for four days in a row.  South Korea is the hardest-hit Asian country outside China.  

Another hard-hit country, Germany, reported a jump of 2,800 new cases Thursday. Officials there say the coronavirus could strike as many as 10 million Germans unless proper precautions are taken, including social distancing.  

Spain has closed all hotels and turned a four-star inn in Madrid into a makeshift hospital. 

In France, one of the world’s most anticipated entertainment events, the Cannes Film Festival, has been postponed from May until possibly July. 

Prince Albert of Monaco is the first head of state with a confirmed case of coronavirus. 

New Zealand and Australia are closing their shores to all foreign visitors. 

In North America, Mexico reported its first coronavirus death Thursday.  

Representative Mario Diaz-Balart, center, R-Fla., speaks to members of the media after he, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Sen. Rick Scott, right, R-Fla., met with Venezuelan, Colombian and Cuban community leaders, May 3, 2019.

Two U.S. representatives, Republican Mario Diaz-Balart and Democrat Ben McAdams, are the first members of Congress to test positive for coronavirus. Both are in self-quarantine.  

Late Thursday, a federal judge in Seattle rejected an appeal by the American Civil Liberties Union to free nine illegal migrants who the ACLU says are at risk for coronavirus because of their age and other health problems.  

The judge said that he was fully aware of the seriousness of the outbreak but that there was no evidence of the virus at the holding center and that conditions were adequate. 

And opera fans will have to do without their Puccini and Wagner for a while. New York’s Metropolitan Opera is canceling the rest of its season because of the outbreak. 

Residents walk past a retail and office district with a screen showing propaganda which reads "Go China! Go Wuhan" as…
Wuhan Reports No New Coronavirus Cases for First Time
Death toll in Italy surpasses that in all of mainland China; Germany reports sharp rise in cases
Osvaldo Salas, 29, stands with his son outside their home in suburban Phoenix on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Salas, who isn't…
Getting Coronavirus Updates in Spanish is a Mixed Bag in US 
As government officials across the country warn about the dangers of the coronavirus, they're doing so predominantly in English
By Associated Press
Thu, 03/19/2020 - 08:18
Tips, money collected from a customer donation fund and a last paycheck for employees laid off from Farley's East cafe, that closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, sits on a counter at the cafe in Oakland, California, March 18, 2020.
US Jobless Claims Soar as Coronavirus Shuts Businesses
Economists are predicting that more than a million workers could lose their jobs by the end of March
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Thu, 03/19/2020 - 11:39
VOA News

