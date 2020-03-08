Coronavirus Outbreak

Italy Shuts Down North in COVID-19 Fight

By VOA News
March 08, 2020 08:07 AM
A biker rides past the Duomo di Milano on Piazza del Duomo in central Milan on March 8, 2020, after millions of people were…
A biker rides past the Duomo di Milano on Piazza del Duomo in central Milan on March 8, 2020, after millions of people were placed under forced quarantine in northern Italy as the government approved drastic measures in an attempt to halt the spread…

One quarter of Italy's population is in lockdown under a new emergency decree Sunday.

Italy has experienced more COVID-19 deaths than any other country outside China.

After more than 230 deaths, the government has decided to lockdown the northern part of the country, including the Lombardy region and the financial capital, Milan.  

In addition, Italy will shutter 14 other provinces, including Veneto, home of Venice.

Travel into and out the areas will be highly restricted until early next month, as the country seeks to slow the tide of fatalities from the virus. Museums, theaters, cinemas and other entertainment venues have also been ordered to close.

Italy has also asked retired doctors to return to service to help halt the spread of the disease.

Nuns watch Pope Francis on a giant screen as he delivers the Angelus, in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, March 8, 2020.

In a break with centuries of tradition, the pope delivered the annual Angelus prayer live Sunday in Saint Peter's Square and he did not appear on the papal balcony to great the faithful.   The Vatican which has already reported one coronavirus case is hoping to keep crowd size down in the tiny city-state in its attempt to stop the virus.

Pope Francis delivered the prayer "via livestream by Vatican News and on screens in Saint Peter's Square," the Vatican said in a statement.

Elsewhere in the world

Iran said Sunday the coronavirus has killed 49 more people in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 194.  The Middle Eastern country has 6,566 confirmed cases.

In China, a hotel used to quarantine people with the virus collapsed Sunday.  At least six people were killed in the incident.

The virus first erupted in China late last year.

Reuters reports that at least two federal health screeners at Los Angeles International Airport have tested positive for the coronavirus and have been ordered to self-quarantine until March 17.  The news agency said screeners, many of them federal workers, had already "asked their supervisors . . .  to change official protocols and require stronger masks."

The Grand Princess cruise ship, hit by a coronavirus outbreak, is scheduled to dock in Oakland, California, Monday.  The ship has been held at sea without a dock since last, week when San Francisco refused to allow the ship to return there because  of the outbreak.  The Grand Princess is carrying more than 3,500 passengers and crew.

Worldwide, there were more than 106,000 infections Sunday, while the death toll has surpassed 3,500.

Bahrain has announced it will hold its Formula 1 Grand Prix later this month, but without any spectators.  

"Given the continued spread of COVID -19 globally, convening a major sporting event, which is open to the public and allows thousands of international travellers and local fans to interact in close proximity would not be the right thing to do at the present time," the Bahrain International Circuit said Sunday.

Related Stories

Few tourists walk in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Friday, March 6, 2020. A Vatican spokesman has confirmed the first case…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Pope's Sunday Prayer to Be Livestreamed as Coronavirus Spreads
Italy is the worst-hit European country and its toll shot up Saturday by a single-day record of 1,247 cases to 5,883, along with 233 deaths
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Sat, 03/07/2020 - 18:55
A health advisory poster is seen during a wedding ceremony with limited number of guests, standing one meter away from each…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Fear Grows in Italy as Coronavirus Containment Fails to Slow Spread
Already anxious about the spread of the virus from the north of Italy, Romans woke Saturday to learn that the leader of Italy's Democratic Party has tested positive for COVID-19; the virus has also infected an official inside the Vatican
Jamie Dettmer
By Jamie Dettmer
Sat, 03/07/2020 - 17:13
Rescue workers move an injured person on the site where a hotel being used for coronavirus quarantine collapsed, in the southeastern port city of Quanzhou, China March 7, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
About 30 Still Trapped After Chinese Coronavirus Quarantine Hotel Collapses
About four hours after the collapse, the Quanzhou municipality said 38 of the 70 or so people who had been in the Quanzhou Xinjia Hotel had been rescued
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 03/07/2020 - 12:40
FILE - Australian Aboriginals speak to members of the media at Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park in Australia's Northern Territory, Oct. 26, 2019.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Some Australian Aboriginal Communities Ban Visitors Over Coronavirus
Indigenous leaders believe any outbreak of COVID-19 would be devastating for communities that already have complex health problems
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Sat, 03/07/2020 - 11:52
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Italy Shuts Down North in COVID-19 Fight

A biker rides past the Duomo di Milano on Piazza del Duomo in central Milan on March 8, 2020, after millions of people were…
East Asia Pacific

Chinese Activist Who Called on Xi to Resign Detained on State Security Charges

Zhang Qingfang, lawyer of the founder of Chinese grassroots movement Xu Zhiyong, center, talks to foreign diplomats after they…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Italy Locks Down a Quarter of its Population

Cutomers queue to pay their food and essential products in a supermarket of Milan centre on late March 7, 2020 after Italy…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Six Dead, 28 Missing in China Quarantine Hotel Collapse

Rescue workers move a casualty at the site where a hotel being used for the coronavirus quarantine collapsed, as the country is…
Coronavirus Outbreak

First Case of Virus Found in Cambodian

Students line up to sanitize their hands to avoid the contact of coronavirus before their morning class in Cambodia