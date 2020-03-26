Italy, United States, Spain Hot Spots in Coronavirus Outbreak

Italy, the United States, and Spain are now among the key centers in the fight against the global coronavirus outbreak, according to the latest statistics on confirmed cases.

China had been the hardest-hit country, with the highest case and death counts since the virus emerged there in late December.

However, Italy and Spain have already reported more deaths, with Spanish health officials saying overnight 738 more people died, bringing its total to more than 3,400.

Women wearing face masks wait for buses at a bus stop in Xianning of Hubei province, the epicentre of China's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, March 25, 2020.

Spain’s parliament approved a government request to extend the country’s state of emergency and a lockdown requiring businesses to close and people to stay home at least through mid-April.

Italy is also close to surpassing China in its number of cases and, given escalating case numbers in recent days, the United States will too. As of early Thursday, Johns Hopkins University figures put the United States at 69,000 confirmed cases, with more than 1,000 dead.

Lawmakers are trying to speed medical aid to hospitals where doctors and nurses are facing shortages of protective equipment to keep them safe as they care for coronavirus patients.

FDNY Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) lift a patient who was identified to have coronavirus disease (COVID-19) into an ambulance in New York City, March 24, 2020.

Lockdowns in many U.S. states have badly hurt the U.S. economy, and a $2 trillion package passed by the Senate late Wednesday seeks to give loans to businesses, boost unemployment benefits and send checks to American households. The measure is expected to pass the House of Representatives on Friday for signature by President Donald Trump.

Such economic measures have helped boost world markets this week. South Korea’s central bank announced Thursday it was providing unprecedented support to financial institutions.

COVID-19 has reached virtually every country, infecting more than 470,000 people and killing 21,000 as of early Thursday.

Patients are screened before entering a medical center in central Christchurch, New Zealand, March 24, 2020.

Leaders of the G-20 nations are set to hold a virtual meeting Thursday to discuss united efforts to respond to the crisis.

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday governments must go beyond orders to ask people to stay home, saying that is just the first step in stopping the virus outbreak.

He said additional efforts should include expanding health care resources, implementing systems to track down every case in communities, boosting production and capability of testing, and identifying facilities to use for treating and isolating patients.

“These measures are the best way to suppress and stop transmission, so that when restrictions are lifted, the virus doesn’t resurge,” Tedros said.