Japan Reports First Death from Coronavirus

By Associated Press
February 13, 2020 07:26 AM
A staff of Iris Oyama Inc. arranges some of their mask products, Jan. 27, 2020, in Tokyo.

 Japan's health ministry says a woman infected with the new virus has died, becoming the country's first confirmed fatality.

Health minister Katsunobu Kato announced Thursday that the victim is a woman in her 80s who had been treated at a hospital near Tokyo since early February after developing symptoms. Her infection was confirmed after her death.

Japan has confirmed 247 cases of the virus, including 218 from a cruise ship quarantined at the port of Yokohama, near Tokyo, amid growing fears of the spreading virus.

Associated Press

