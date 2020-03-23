Coronavirus Outbreak

Klobuchar Says Husband Hospitalized With Coronavirus

By Associated Press
March 23, 2020 12:04 PM
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks at the North Carolina Democratic Party's Blue NC Celebration, Feb. 29, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C.
FILE - Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks at the North Carolina Democratic Party's Blue NC Celebration, Feb. 29, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C.

MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Monday that her husband, John Besser, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The former Democratic presidential candidate said in a statement that Besser began feeling sick when she was in Minnesota and he was in Washington, D.C., and he immediately quarantined himself. She said he sought a test and chest X-ray after he began coughing up blood, and was checked into a Virginia hospital with "very low oxygen levels which really haven't improved."

She said he now has pneumonia and is on oxygen but not a ventilator. Klobuchar said her doctor had advised her not to get a test.

"One of the hardest things about this disease is he's in the hospital today, he's been in there for a few days, and I can't even be by his side," Klobuchar said during a teleconference to discuss legislation Monday.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

She said it took five days for Besser to be tested, noting that such delays are a problem facing many.

"We have to fix that immediately in this country," she said.

AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

Africa

COVID-19 Spread Provokes Anti-Foreigner, Anti-Diaspora Sentiment in Cameroon 

Pedestrians shop for clothes at Mokolo Market in Yaounde, Cameroon, Thursday Oct. 11, 2018. Cameroon continues to wait for…
Coronavirus Outbreak

What Touches Your Face and Spreads COVID-19?

A woman cleans her mobile phone in Virginia, March 23, 2020. (Photo: Diaa Bekheet). The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends cleaning all "high-touch" surfaces every day, like phones, keyboards and computers.
Coronavirus Outbreak

US Lawmakers Race to Help Economy Hit Hard by Coronavirus

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. walks to the Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 23, 2020.
Science & Health

Lockdowns Not Enough to Defeat Coronavirus -WHO's Ryan

A man wearing a mask walks through a deserted train station in Mumbai, India, March 22, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

E-commerce Increases Across West Africa as COVID-19 Sweeps the World

Illustrator Sena Ahadji speaks to a client on the phone from her house in Accra, Ghana, July 24, 2015. Young artists in Ghana's…