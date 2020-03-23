Klobuchar's Husband Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Senator and former presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar confirmed Monday that her husband has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I have news that many Americans are facing right now: my husband John has the coronavirus," Klobuchar wrote in a Medium post.

Klobuchar went on to detail her husband's whereabouts for the last two weeks and explained that because they had been in different places, she has been advised not to take the test.

"As everyone is aware, there are test shortages for people who need them everywhere, and I don't qualify to get one under any standard," she wrote.

My husband has coronavirus. I love him & not being able to be by his side is one of the hardest things about this disease. So many are going through this & much worse. I pray for him & you & meanwhile I will do all I can to get help to the American people.https://t.co/fqQU6tA29r pic.twitter.com/SjyfdQxe1R — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) March 23, 2020

Americans across the country have reported difficulty getting tested, even when they are exhibiting symptoms.

The World Health Organization has urged countries to increase their testing capabilities, comparing fighting the coronavirus pandemic without adequate testing to "fighting a fire blindfolded."

