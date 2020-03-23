Coronavirus Outbreak

Klobuchar's Husband Tests Positive for Coronavirus

By VOA News
Updated March 23, 2020 02:28 PM
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks at the North Carolina Democratic Party's Blue NC Celebration, Feb. 29, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C.
FILE - Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks at the North Carolina Democratic Party's Blue NC Celebration, Feb. 29, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C.

Senator and former presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar confirmed Monday that her husband has tested positive for COVID-19. 

"I have news that many Americans are facing right now: my husband John has the coronavirus," Klobuchar wrote in a Medium post. 

Klobuchar went on to detail her husband's whereabouts for the last two weeks and explained that because they had been in different places, she has been advised not to take the test. 

"As everyone is aware, there are test shortages for people who need them everywhere, and I don't qualify to get one under any standard," she wrote. 

Americans across the country have reported difficulty getting tested, even when they are exhibiting symptoms. 

The World Health Organization has urged countries to increase their testing capabilities, comparing fighting the coronavirus pandemic without adequate testing to "fighting a fire blindfolded." 
 

