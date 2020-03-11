Coronavirus Outbreak

Kyiv to Shut Schools, Universities to Prevent Coronavirus From Spreading

By RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service
March 11, 2020 09:33 AM
The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, is to close schools and universities until the end of March, as part of “preventive measures” against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In a video message posted on his Facebook page, city mayor Vitali Klitschko said mass events such as concerts and conferences would also be restricted in the city from March 12, while cinemas and entertainment areas in shopping malls would remain closed.

Public transport will continue to operate as usual, Klitschko said.
The coronavirus outbreak has infected more than 117,000 people globally and killed over 4,200.

As the number of infections in Europe continues to rise, Ukraine has so far reported only one case -- in the southwestern region of Chernivitsi.

On March 10, Klitschko announced that Kyiv had received rapid test kits for the virus.“

Right now, there are 1,200 [kits], by the end of the week we’ll have 5,000. The test kits will be distributed to seven designated hospitals that will accept patients suspected of being ill with the coronavirus,” he wrote on Facebook.

RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service

