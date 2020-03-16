Coronavirus Outbreak

Lebanon, Already Grappling with Economic Crisis, Now Faces Coronavirus Shutdown 

By Reuters
March 16, 2020 09:45 AM
An aerial view shows the waterfront promenade along the Mediterranean Sea being mostly empty after police order people to…
An aerial view shows the waterfront promenade along the Mediterranean Sea being mostly empty after police order people to vacate it in Beirut, Lebanon, March 16, 2020.

BEIRUT - Beirut's usually congested streets were largely free of cars and pedestrians stayed away from its seafront Corniche as government measures to curb the spread of coronavirus took effect with varying degrees of success on Monday.   

Police ordered closed several shops that were open in Beirut in violation of the shutdown order, and a group of swimmers were cleared from the beach in the southern city of Sidon, Reuters journalists said.   

The government declared a medical state of emergency on Sunday, announcing a shutdown that included most public institutions and private companies as it looks to rein in the virus that has infected 109 people.  

It also also ordered the closure of borders, ports and airport from March 18-29 and said Lebanese are obliged to remain at home except for matters of "extreme necessity."   

Beirut traffic was unusually light on typically heavily congested roads.   

A security official said compliance with the government decision was still lacking, noting that some people had no choice but to go to work.   

"The traffic is definitely less but there are still cars in the streets," he said "There are awareness campaigns but they are not reaching all parts of society."   

A security source said security forces were acting to disperse gatherings of people. Police cleared people off the Corniche, where some were walking wearing facemasks and surgical gloves.  

"These two weeks are the most dangerous," Health Minister Hamad Hassan said, according to Lebanese broadcaster al-Manar.   

Lebanon is already grappling with a financial and economic crisis.   

Addressing a news conference after an emergency cabinet session, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said the steps would "no doubt" impact the economy but "people's lives and health are more precious." 

  

 

Related Stories

Airline employees wearing protective face masks, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Coronavirus Outbreak
Airlines Seek Emergency Aid As Coronavirus Brings Industry to Near-Halt
In an unusual joint statement, the world's three main airline alliances - oneworld, SkyTeam and Star Alliance - called for government aid
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 03/16/2020 - 08:58
A shopper wearing a face mask browses an aisle of cooking oil in a supermarket in Beijing on Monday, March 16, 2020. China's…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Chinese Economy Craters in First Two Months of 2020 Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
Economic activity comes to a near-standstill amid first weeks of COVID-19 epidemic in world’s second-largest economy
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 03/16/2020 - 05:36
A researcher at Protein Sciences works in a lab, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Meriden, Conn.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Starts Monday, US Official Says
The first participant in the trial will receive the experimental vaccine on Monday, the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the trial has not been publicly announced yet
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 03/15/2020 - 20:43
President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, March 15, 2020, in Washington.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Trump Administration Sends Mixed Messages on Severity of Coronavirus Pandemic
President Trump offers reassurances again while members of the coronavirus task force issue a more somber message
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Sun, 03/15/2020 - 20:22
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Lebanon, Already Grappling with Economic Crisis, Now Faces Coronavirus Shutdown 

An aerial view shows the waterfront promenade along the Mediterranean Sea being mostly empty after police order people to…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Pandemic Sends Asian Markets Into Another Downward Tailspin

A woman wearing a protective face mask, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is reflected in a screen displaying NASDAQ movements outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan March 16, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Australian Doctor Says Warm Weather Unlikely to Stem COVID-19 Spread

FILE - Australian evacuees who were quarantined on Christmas Island over concerns about the coronavirus disembark from a plane at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, February 17, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Airlines Seek Emergency Aid As Coronavirus Brings Industry to Near-Halt

Airline employees wearing protective face masks, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Coronavirus Outbreak

Morocco Close Eateries, Cinemas, Theaters, Other Entertainment Venues

Tourists sit in a cafe at Jamaa Lafna square in Marrakech, Morocco, March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal