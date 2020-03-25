Merkel Said to Be Effectively Working While Quarantined at Home

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she is functioning well in quarantine from her home, where she has been since she was exposed to a doctor who had since contracted the COVID-19 virus, a spokesman said Wednesday.

Steffen Seibert, the chancellor's spokesman, told reporters Merkel is effectively conducting business from her home, maintaining close contact with all cabinet members and conducting important international talks.

FILE - German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks at a press conference about coronavirus, in Berlin, March 22, 2020.

Merkel went into self-quarantine last weekend after learning that a doctor who vaccinated her against pneumococcal infection has since tested positive for COVID-19.

Merkel was unable to participate directly in the debate over the coronavirus economic relief package passed by the lower house of German parliament earlier Wednesday, but she reportedly conferred via video conference with her cabinet before the debate.

Also Wednesday, China state media reported Merkel held telephone talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping regarding Germany's battle against the coronavirus. Xi reportedly pledged to share Chinese expertise in treatment of the virus.

Merkel's spokesman said she will participate Thursday in a Group of 20 video conference call.

