Coronavirus Outbreak

New Orleans Archbishop Takes to Sky for Coronavirus Blessing

By Associated Press
April 11, 2020 07:05 PM
Archbishop Gregory Aymond, ride, rides in a World War II era Stearman PT-17 biplane over the city of New Orleans, Friday, April…
FILE - Archbishop Gregory Aymond rides in a World War II era Stearman PT-17 biplane over the city of New Orleans, April 10, 2020.

NEW ORLEANS - The archbishop of New Orleans sprinkled holy water from a World War II-era biplane high above the city in an unusual Good Friday blessing for those affected by the coronavirus.

The open-air plane carried Archbishop Gregory Aymond, 70, from the Lakefront Airport to Kenner, to Gretna, to the French Quarter over 25 minutes, The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate reported.

Aymond prayed for protection and healing and sprinkled holy water that came from the Jordan River, where Jesus was baptized.

“When I first did it, the water came back on me,” Aymond said, “but then I got situated.”

Aymond recently recovered from the virus himself and said he asked God to offer grace in particular to health care workers, first responders and city leaders.

The archdiocese has canceled all Masses indefinitely because of social distancing requirements.

Rabbi was next

Rabbi Lexi Erdheim, 29, of the Congregation Gates of Prayer Synagogue in Metairie, went up in the same plane after Aymond to offer a blessing during Passover.

“It was really powerful, seeing everything at once,” she said, “especially after being inside the same four walls for so long.”

More than 20,000 people in Louisiana have confirmed infections of the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus, about 10% of whom are hospitalized, according to health department data. The number of virus deaths climbed to at least 806, with 51 new deaths added to the toll Saturday.

All 64 parishes in the state have at least one confirmed positive case of the coronavirus each, with Tensas Parish getting its first confirmed case overnight.

Louisiana has seen encouraging signs this week in its fight against the virus outbreak. The rate of new hospitalizations has slowed, and the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators has decreased.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild symptoms like fever and a cough that resolve in two to three weeks. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, more severe symptoms can occur, including pneumonia, that can lead to death.

AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

New Orleans Archbishop Takes to Sky for Coronavirus Blessing

Archbishop Gregory Aymond, ride, rides in a World War II era Stearman PT-17 biplane over the city of New Orleans, Friday, April…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Chicago Mayor Takes Hard Line Fighting Coronavirus Outbreak

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks during a news conference in Hall A at the COVID-19 alternate site at McCormick Place in…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Doctor Gambles on Clot-busting Drug to Save Virus Patients

A patient is wheeled across as bridge between buildings inside Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan during the outbreak of the…
Coronavirus Outbreak

WHO: Alarming Number of Health Workers at Risk of COVID-19

Health workers comfort each other during a memorial for a co-worker who died of COVID-19, at the Severo Ochoa Hospital, in Leganes, Spain, April 10, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Brazil Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 1,000

A worker gestures to residents as he sprays disinfectant in an alley to help contain the spread of the coronavirus, at the Santa Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, April 10, 2020.