Coronavirus Outbreak

Norway Detects Its First Case of Coronavirus

By Reuters
February 26, 2020 05:39 PM
The Director of the Department of Infection Control and Environmental Health Geir Bukholm and the Director of the Department of…
Officials in Norway's Public Health Agency, Geir Bukholm and Line Vold, speak during a news conference about the spread of the coronavirus in their country, at the Institute of Public Health in Oslo, Norway, Feb. 26, 2020.

OSLO - Norway's Public Health Agency (FHI) said on Wednesday that one person had tested positive for coronavirus and was being kept isolated at home, in what was the country's first confirmed case.

The person had returned from China late last week, but did not appear ill and was unlikely to infect others, the agency said.

"This person is not showing symptoms but ... was tested after returning from the region of China where the outbreak began," FHI director Line Vold told a news conference.

The number of new infections inside China — the source of the outbreak — was for the first time overtaken by those elsewhere on Wednesday as the virus spread to a growing number of countries.

The disease has infected about 80,000 people and killed more than 2,700, the vast majority in China.
 

Related Stories

A health worker takes the temperature of a man who returned from Iran and is under medical observation, after Pakistan sealed…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Pakistan Detects First Coronavirus Cases, Links to Iran Outbreak
On Monday, Pakistan announced it was temporarily closing its border with Iran, where coronavirus was first detected a week ago and has since killed 19 people
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Wed, 02/26/2020 - 15:05
A worker wearing a protective suit sprays disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus at a bus garage in Seoul, South…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Health Officials Urge Governments to Ready Coronavirus Response
China reports hundreds more cases, but infections are isolated to one area and increasing at a slower rate
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 02/26/2020 - 14:08
Airport employees wear masks as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus COVID-19 as they work at the Sao Paulo…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Brazil Confirms First Coronavirus Case in Latin America
Brazil's government has confirmed the first case of the new coronavirus in Latin America
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 02/26/2020 - 10:56
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Norway Detects Its First Case of Coronavirus

The Director of the Department of Infection Control and Environmental Health Geir Bukholm and the Director of the Department of…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Pakistan Detects First Coronavirus Cases, Links to Iran Outbreak

A health worker takes the temperature of a man who returned from Iran and is under medical observation, after Pakistan sealed…
Coronavirus Outbreak

An Increasingly Isolated Iran Tries to Control Virus Crisis

A worker disinfects a public bus against coronavirus in Tehran, Iran, in early morning of Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Iran's…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Health Officials Urge Governments to Ready Coronavirus Response

A worker wearing a protective suit sprays disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus at a bus garage in Seoul, South…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Colleges Call Students Back From Italy Amid Virus Concerns

Tourists with protective mask visit Florence on February 25, 2020 as Tuscany reported its first two cases of COVID-19. - Italy…