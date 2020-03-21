Coronavirus Outbreak

Reporter’s Notebook: Double Duties of a Working Mom With 2 Kids  

By Eunjung Cho
March 21, 2020 04:27 AM
Eunjung's 2nd-grader son sorting out his worksheets from school. (Eunjung Cho/VOA)
My second-grader sorts out his worksheets from school. (Eunjung Cho/VOA)

“The storm is coming, the storm is coming… it is here.”

Life in the time of coronavirus in America has changed in just a matter of days.

One month ago, I interviewed a Virginia teen locked up in Wuhan, China, where the coronavirus started. She was wearing a school uniform and was connected live to her school in Springfield, Virginia.

On Friday, my own two children were taking online classes streamed out of their school just a half-mile from home. My second-grader son was sweating out a physical education class, and my daughter, in kindergarten, was singing songs.

The children participate in their regular school schedule in video conferencing. Here's a look at the schedule. (Eunjung Cho/VOA)

From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., both participate in their regular school schedule in cyberspace, with the help of video conferencing applications.

Distance learning

The modern-age “distance learning” comes with a caveat.

I have to log them on to a different video conference every hour because classes change. There’s the constant yell out of “Umma” -- “Mommy” in Korean -- asking me to help them get back into the virtual classroom because of disconnection or simply because their screen is hidden behind another tab. After all, these are very young kids who can’t manipulate a computer by themselves.

But “Umma” is the last thing I want to hear when I’m under deadline pressure or participating in a teleconference. I don’t have any help at home, as my husband is a medical professional and leaves our home for work. I jokingly ask him about the early adoption of telemedicine, but that’s still a long ways from now.

This past Tuesday, my fear came true. I was queued up for a question in a conference call on stopping the spread of the coronavirus. But I missed my turn as I was called up by my children to fix their computer problem. Later, my absence was noted in the transcript of the conference.

Kindergarten children taking online lessons. Sometimes parents have to help with the technology. (Eunjung Cho/VOA)

“Go next to Eunjung Cho of the Voice of America. Please go ahead, your line is open. It’s open, please check your mute function… It looks like we’ll go next to. …” My husband advised me to walk around with my computer next time I’m in a conference call.

Flexible employers

Many working mothers around me are also juggling their jobs and their children.

Mrs. Tesfaye, a training developer at the Food and Drug Administration, says her telework experience is completely different now with her four kids at home together.

“I have so many interruptions. I work 30 minutes, and I get interrupted for three minutes. I strive to finish my work, my full eight hours, so I’m going to be working right now as well,” she said at nearly 8 p.m. She was still very appreciative of her agency’s flexibility in her work schedule.

The children are taking everything from art to music to physical education online. (Eunjung Cho/VOA)

Elizabeth Buettner, an acquisition manager with the federal government, agreed. “There’s a high level of compassion and understanding because children are home for four weeks. So obviously that’s across the board. The beauty of it is I’m remoting in so I can be able to do my work while I help (my child),” she said.

Outdoor time

As parents grapple with ways to burn off their children’s extra energy, many choose to go outdoors for a walk.

“We work on assignments, and then we’ll start an adventure, whether we do it as a family or whether the kids do it individually,” said Juliana Cole, an entrepreneur who has three children, ranging from a kindergartener to an eighth-grader. “I went on a three-mile run with my child yesterday. We’re also having individual face time with each kid, so that they don’t start into bickering together.”

After the day’s work is done, or sometimes during lunchtime, my children and I go out on a walk as well.

For my second-grader son, “social distancing” is just another game he plays outside. Whenever a pedestrian passes by, he runs away saying “Social distancing, social distancing” and then gives himself a point for the job accomplished.

And me? I usually get minus two points for saying hello to a stranger.

Related Stories

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 20: Flanked by members of the Coronavirus Task Force, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news…
Press Freedom
Trump Blasts Media as Anxious Americans Come to Grips with Coronavirus Pandemic
During his recent engagements with the press, Trump has sought to display unabashed optimism despite more sober comments from public health officials, medical experts, state governors and others who have sounded the coronavirus alarm
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 03/20/2020 - 21:52
California, New York Lockdown to Prevent the Coronavirus
Coronavirus Outbreak
California, New York Lockdown to Prevent the Coronavirus
Two of the most populous states in America are now shutting down all non-essential activities. Those announcements happened as the Trump administration works to overcome a slow response to the public health crisis and lawmakers race to reach a deal that will prop up the struggling US economy. VOA’s Congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has the latest.
Katherine Gypson
By Katherine Gypson
Fri, 03/20/2020 - 21:51
Belle View Shopping Center in Alexandria, Va., with mostly privately owned small businesses. Many stores are closing or have limited their hours because of the coronavirus. (Deborah Block/VOA)
Coronavirus Outbreak
Small Business Feels Pain of Coronavirus
While major corporations typically have the resources and financial reserves to weather a major economic downturn, US small businesses could collapse in the weeks and months ahead
Default Author Profile
By Deborah Block
Fri, 03/20/2020 - 16:54
A member of the group 'Pause the System' wears a face mask as she protests in front of the entrance to Downing Street
Coronavirus Outbreak
Cuba Bans Tourists as Global Coronavirus Death Toll Passes 11,000
More than 10,200 new cases were reported Friday in Europe, now the epicenter of the outbreak; there were at least 87,108 cases and 4,084 deaths
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 03/20/2020 - 08:38
Eunjung Cho
Written By
Eunjung Cho

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Native American Tribes Face Critical Shortages of COVID-19 Test Kits, Protective Gear 

A caregiver tests a patient for coronavirus at University Hospitals, Monday, March 16, 2020, in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. At this…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Reporter’s Notebook: Double Duties of a Working Mom With 2 Kids  

Eunjung's 2nd-grader son sorting out his worksheets from school. (Eunjung Cho/VOA)
Coronavirus Outbreak

What’s Next After Self-Isolation? Expert Outlines Our Coronavirus Future

Passengers wait to board a disinfected public transport bus as they leave for the villages amid concerns about the spread of…
Coronavirus Outbreak

California Residents, Ordered to Stay Home to Curb Coronavirus, Cope

People line up outside a grocery store.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Singapore Reports First Coronavirus Fatalities   

In this March 16, 2020, photo, a man scans a visitor's forehead to check his temperature before entering the Asia Square Tower…