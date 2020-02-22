Coronavirus Outbreak

South Korea, China Report Increase in Number of Coronavirus Infections

By VOA News
Updated February 22, 2020 08:52 PM
A confirmed coronavirus patient is wheeled to a hospital at Chuncheon, South Korea, February 22, 2020. Yonhap via REUTERS …
A confirmed coronavirus patient is wheeled to a hospital at Chuncheon, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2020.

South Korea’s prime minister said the coronavirus in his country had entered a “more grave stage” as new cases of the disease were reported Sunday.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun made the remark late Saturday in a nationally televised address. He said Seoul is making all-out efforts to contain the further spread of the disease.

Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said of the 120 new cases reported Sunday, 113 were in the fourth-largest city, Daegu, and surrounding areas. South Korea now has 556 reported coronavirus cases.

Christian faithful wear masks to prevent contacting coronavirus during a service in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2020.

Also Saturday, the U.S. State Department issued travel advisories for Japan and South Korea because of the coronavirus outbreak, urging travelers to “exercise increased caution” if visiting those countries.

The State Department statement said with a Level 2 advisory, travelers should avoid contact with sick people and practice basic hygiene, such as washing your hands, to guard against contracting the disease.

New reports

China reported 648 new infections Sunday, for a total of 76,936. It said 97 people had died, raising the death toll in the country to 2,442.

Outside China, more than 1,200 people have been infected with the virus and more than a dozen have died.

In Southern California, a federal judge issued a restraining order to prevent the U.S. government from sending 50 people infected with the coronavirus to Costa Mesa, a city of about 100,000 people. A hearing will be held Monday.

The death toll in Iran rose to six. Italy said two people have died, and said a cluster of coronavirus cases triggered a lockdown of about a dozen towns in several northern regions of the country. Italian authorities said Saturday there are about 54 cases in the country.

Samsung Electronics on Saturday confirmed a case of coronavirus at its mobile device factory in Gumi, South Korea. The plant has been shut down and is expected to remain closed until Monday morning; the floor where the infected person worked will not reopen until Tuesday, according to media reports.

WHO concerned

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was concerned about new cases of the virus in Iran after an Iranian traveler carried the virus to Lebanon, and another traveler spread the virus from Iran to Canada.

Iranian health officials reported Sunday that six people have died from the virus, making it the highest death toll outside of China. Iran has reported 28 cases of people sickened with COVID-19.

Iran said Saturday it has suspended religious pilgrimages to Iraq during the coronavirus surge.

Related Stories

A woman wearing a protective mask crosses a street in Iran's capital Tehran, Feb. 22, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Spike in Iran Coronavirus Cases Raises Alarm
The window of opportunity for containing the outbreak in the Islamic Republic is still there, but it is narrowing, WHO chief warns
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sat, 02/22/2020 - 08:24
Shopkeepers wearing masks to prevent contracting the coronavirus wait for a customer at Dongseong-ro shopping street in central…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus Surges in South Korea as Authorities Grapple With Response
South Korea reported 229 new infections Saturday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 433
William Gallo
By William Gallo
Sat, 02/22/2020 - 04:24
Smoke stacks and cooling towers of a power plant rise above a low-rise neighborhood that borders a steel plant in Anyang, Henan…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Study: Symptom-free Wuhan Woman Infects 5 Relatives with Coronavirus
One month later, the 20-year-old woman has yet to show symptoms of the disease
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 02/22/2020 - 02:13
A passenger wearing a face mask checks his mobile phone on a bus, following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country…
Student Union
Phone Apps in China Track Coronavirus 
Alibaba and government collecting infection data
Default Author Profile
By VOA Student Union
Fri, 02/21/2020 - 18:59
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Chinese Trapped at Home by Coronavirus Feel the Strain

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a face mask keeps watch at an entrance to a residential community that has been fenced in with…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus: What We Know and What We Don't 

A man wearing a face mask sits at a coffee shop in Hong Kong Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. COVID-19 viral illness has sickened tens…
Coronavirus Outbreak

South Korea, China Report Increase in Number of Coronavirus Infections

A confirmed coronavirus patient is wheeled to a hospital at Chuncheon, South Korea, February 22, 2020. Yonhap via REUTERS …
Coronavirus Outbreak

Spike in Iran Coronavirus Cases Raises Alarm

A woman wearing a protective mask crosses a street in Iran's capital Tehran, Feb. 22, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Surges in South Korea as Authorities Grapple With Response

Shopkeepers wearing masks to prevent contracting the coronavirus wait for a customer at Dongseong-ro shopping street in central…