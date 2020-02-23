South Korea Raises Alert Level for Coronavirus to Highest Level

South Korea has raised its alert level to red, the highest level, for the coronavirus disease, and President Moon Jae-in urged officials to not hesitate to take “unprecedented powerful measures” to contain the outbreak.

As new cases were reported Sunday, President Moon said, “The next few days will be crucial,” following a government meeting on the virus. Under the alert level, authorities have the power to close schools and limit public transportation. The start of the new school year has been delayed one week.

A confirmed coronavirus patient is wheeled to a hospital at Chuncheon, South Korea, Feb. 22, 2020.

South Korea announced 169 more cases Sunday, most of them in the fourth-largest city, Daegu, and surrounding areas. South Korea now has 602 coronavirus cases, and has had six deaths.

Apart from the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Japan, South Korea has the most infections outside of China.

China reported 648 new infections Sunday, for a total of 76,936. It said 97 more people had died, raising the death toll in the country to 2,442.

Outside China, more than 1,200 people have been infected with the virus and more than a dozen have died.

A continent away, Italy began using the kind of containment measures that were previously seen only in China.

All Carnival events have been called off, major soccer matches canceled and theaters have been closed, including La Scala in Milan. More than 50,000 people in northern Italian towns near Milan were told to stay home. Shops and schools were also closed.

The number of cases in Italy increased to more than 150, with 110 of them in the northern Lombardy region, its governor said Sunday.

Authorities have so far been unable to track down the source of the virus, which surfaced last week in Codogno.

Wahida Ghalayini, head of the nursing department, speaks to journalists at the quarantine department at Rafik Hariri University Hospital in Beirut, Lebanon, Feb. 22, 2020.

Italy is the first European country to report that one of its citizens died from the coronavirus on Friday. A second death happened Saturday and a third on Sunday. All three were elderly people.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the government is looking into “extraordinary measures” to stop further infections.

Neighboring Austria stopped train traffic because of two suspected cases of coronavirus, and it said it may close its border. Another neighbor, Switzerland, has called for calm. “

The news from Italy is worrisome ... but it is too early to think that a wave is rolling our way,” Daniel Koch, the head of the department for contagious diseases at the health office, told the SRF public broadcaster.

Finally, Iranian health officials reported Sunday that eight people have died from the virus, making it the highest death toll outside of China.

Iran said Saturday it has suspended religious pilgrimages to Iraq during the coronavirus surge.