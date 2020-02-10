Coronavirus Outbreak

Taiwanese Go Wild for Face Masks to Stop Deadly Virus from Nearby China

By Ralph Jennings
February 10, 2020 03:16 AM
A vendor wears a face mask and waits for customers at a night market in Taipei, Taiwan, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. According to…
A vendor wears a face mask and waits for customers at a night market in Taipei, Taiwan, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Taiwanese people are leading an Asian face mask craze this month to ward off threats from a deadly virus they fear will jump from its nearby source country China into a local population that was already extra cautious about getting sick.

Local vendors normally produce 1.9 million masks a day and they’re now pushing out 3.2 million to 40 million, according to government Industrial Development Bureau figures. The island’s 80 mask producers have raised production to meet rising demand despite a rationing of sales to ensure no one hoards the supplies, a bureau official said.

Many people in Taiwan, which is 160 kilometers from China, worry that a novel coronavirus discovered in December will eventually infect their own population. All 18 known cases known in Taiwan so far are linked to travel from China, where hundreds of thousands of Taiwanese work and invest.

Chinese authorities had reported a cumulative 908 coronavirus deaths among 40,171 cases Sunday.

“Taiwan because of its geography is close to mainland China and in addition you have Taiwanese people going back and forth quite frequently, whether tourists or Taiwanese, then add that we’re in winter, the season most suitable for the spread of disease,” said Chiu Cheng-hsun, a professor and doctor with the Linkou Chang Gung hospital children’s respiratory disease department.

 “As soon as mainland China has no way to control this epidemic, then Taiwan could become the first place to get hit,” Chiu said.

People throughout much of East Asia have bought up surgical face masks as a precaution against catching the virus. A mask, the same type found in hospitals throughout the world, stops droplets coughed out by an infected person from landing on other people. Demand for masks has surged particularly in countries such as Malaysia and Thailand that get high numbers of Chinese tourists.

Masks jumped in popularity last month so fast that the Taiwan government asked factories to raise production and rationed purchases. Shoppers must swipe their National Health Insurance cards in approved pharmacies to get their maximum of two masks, every two days. The swipe leaves a computerized purchase record.

Two vendors wear face masks and wait for customers at a night market in Taipei, Taiwan, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.

Pharmacists said last week the government was also controlling supplies to their stores, for example 200 masks per day.

Lines of 50 people or more have formed outside the pharmacies – only to find in some cases that stock has sold out.  

People in Taipei say they support the rationing as a way to ensure no one hoards supplies.

“Some people have time to shop for  masks  and others don’t have time, so now there is a computerized record,” said Lee Kuo-bin, 58, a Taipei man who uses masks even when there’s no specific virus threat. He checked a cluster of pharmacies behind a hospital last week but found nothing.

Bernie Huang, 31, a Taipei high school teacher, uses two  masks  per week and fears his compatriots are overreacting.

“Due to the prevailing fear for the new coronavirus, many Taiwanese people buy  masks  in bulk and hoard the  masks. However, healthy people don’t have to wear  masks  all the time, and the hoarding of  masks  will cut out  people who actually need to wear  masks, such as people with chronic diseases and respiratory infections,” he said. 

“The face  mask  rationing policy ensures that the  masks  are definitely available for people who actually need the  masks,” Huang said.

Mask users are motivated by television images of people wearing the own and news about the rising death count in China, said George Hou, a mass communications lecturer at Taiwan-based I-Shou University. “In almost every televised image you have demonstrations of people using face masks,” he said.  

Local scarcity prompts people to worry all the more, he added.

Taiwanese were already using masks before the coronavirus outbreak on a perception the gear could block pollution and any germs suspended in the air.  The island with a dense population where multiple generations live under the same roof is prone to influenza and a contagious gastrointestinal illness that has killed small children, all raising fear of disease.  The 10% of people who once wore masks in Taipei now exceeds 50%.

Taiwanese also recall the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) epidemic of 2003, said Huang Kwei-bo, vice dean of the international affairs college at National Chengchi University in Taipei. SARS originated in China and spread to Taiwan, killing 73 on the island.

Some of the government's rules, such as a two-week delay in starting the new public-school semester, are confusing or excessive, he said. Children clumped together risk spreading disease, but the semester delay has caused childcare headaches for some families.

“If there are people who think the Tsai Ing-wen government is a bit over the top about this outbreak, I think as long as it’s not too exaggerated of an overkill, I can accept it,” he said.

Related Stories

Passengers wearing masks and covered with plastic bags walk outside the Shanghai railway station in Shanghai, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the coronavirus, Feb. 9, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses That of SARS Epidemic 
Fatalities on Chinese mainland from coronavirus hit 908, Beijing says
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 02/08/2020 - 22:17
State Commission of Quality Management staff in protective gear and disinfectant prepare to check the health of travelers…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Pyongyang Unprepared for Outbreak Like Coronavirus, Says North Korean Doctor Who Defected
North Korea lacks proper medical supplies and medicines to diagnose and treat its local citizens while it prioritizes protecting Pyongyang, home to elites, from contagious diseases, says doctor now located in Seoul
Default Author Profile
By Kim Young-kweon
Sun, 02/09/2020 - 01:02
Default Author Profile
Written By
Ralph Jennings

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Taiwanese Go Wild for Face Masks to Stop Deadly Virus from Nearby China

A vendor wears a face mask and waits for customers at a night market in Taipei, Taiwan, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. According to…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Where Did They Go? Millions Left Wuhan Before Quarantine

FILE - Travelers pass through a health screening checkpoint at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport, in Wuhan, in southern China's Hubei province, Jan. 21, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

China's Virus Death Toll Surpasses SARS But New Cases Fall

A security guard wearing a mask rides on an empty bus in Beijing, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. China's virus death toll on Sunday have…
Coronavirus Outbreak

British Officials Plan for Coronavirus, as Economists Divided on Impact

A man wears a mask as he takes a photograph in China Town in London, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. The director-general of the World…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Wuhan Was a Typical 2nd-Tier Chinese City Before the Virus

Vehicles travel on a bridge over the Yangtze River in Wuhan, Hubei province April 2, 2015. Picture taken April 2, 2015. REUTERS…