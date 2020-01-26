Third Case of Coronavirus Confirmed in US

A third case of the pneumonia-like Coronavirus has been reported in the United States, a Southern California public health agency confirmed Sunday.

The Orange County health agency reported shortly before midnight Saturday that a patient who had been traveling from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak, tested positive for the virus.

The patient is in isolation and in good condition, according to the agency.

The U.S. announced its first case Tuesday in the northwestern state of Washington. Health officials there said a man who returned to Seattle from Wuhan last week is hospitalized in good condition, but has pneumonia. A second case of the virus, which has killed 56 people and sickened almost 2,000 around the world, was reported in Chicago on Friday.

The disease has spread to about 15 countries, including the United States, France and Canada.

Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control says that people who have had casual contact with patients of the Coronavirus are at "minimal risk" for developing infection.

The World Health Organization said Thursday the potentially deadly virus has not yet developed into a worldwide health emergency.

"This is an emergency in China, but it has not yet become a global health emergency,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said after a two-day emergency meeting in Geneva.