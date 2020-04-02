Coronavirus Outbreak

Top US Disease Doctor Unsure Why Some Get Sicker Than Others

By Associated Press
April 02, 2020 09:37 AM
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a briefing on coronavirus in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Washington.
WASHINGTON - The top U.S. infectious disease official says medical experts are no closer to figuring out why some seemingly healthy people infected by the new coronavirus develop only mild or no symptoms but others become very sick.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says on NBC's "Today" show he's been "puzzled from the beginning" of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He says it's "very strange" how the virus can be "completely devastating" and lead to "viral pneumonia and respiratory failure" in one person and be "absolutely nothing" in another person.

Fauci says he's been working in infectious diseases for almost 50 years but doesn't "fully understand exactly what the mechanism of that is."

He says finding the answer is going to require natural history studies, which follow people over time while collecting their health information.

Written By
Associated Press

