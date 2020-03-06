Coronavirus Outbreak

Trump Approves $8 Billion to Fight COVID-19

By VOA News
Updated March 06, 2020 12:33 PM
Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar looks on as President Donald Trump shows a spending bill
Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar looks on as President Donald Trump shows a spending bill to combat the Coronavirus, at the White House, March 6, 2020, in Washington.

President Donald Trump signed legislation at the Friday releasing $8.3 billion in emergency spending to combat the outbreak of the coronavirus, a day after confirmation that it has spread to a suburb minutes away from the White House.

The measure provides money for possible treatments and vaccine development to help state and local governments respond to the threat.   

One such local government is Montgomery County, Maryland, a suburb outside Washington that confirmed its first cases on Thursday. Maryland's governor, Larry Hogan, declared a state of emergency after three county residents were diagnosed shortly after returning from undisclosed overseas destinations.

The funding bill includes $3 billion for vaccine development, test kits and treatments, $2.2 billion for prevention and response and $1.25 billion for global containment measures.

The funding comes as U.S. officials said Friday there are 233 confirmed cases and 14 deaths reported so far.

Worldwide, the number infections Friday topped 100,000 while the death toll exceeded 3,400.

A staff member blocks the view as a person is taken by a stretcher to a waiting ambulance from a nursing facility where more than 50 people are sick and being tested for the COVID-19 virus, Feb. 29, 2020, in Kirkland, Wash.

US Prepared?

Trump is expected to visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control in the southeastern city of Atlanta, Georgia, where top U.S. researchers are conducting research on the pathogen.

After receiving criticism about a shortage of test kits, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Thursday one million test kits for the COVID-19 are expected to arrive this weekend at U.S. labs.  

Five U.S. states -- Maryland, California, Florida, Washington and Hawaii -- have declared states of emergency because of the virus.

Colorado has announced its first two cases - a man and a woman - of the coronavirus.  Both had traveled internationally, but officials say the cases are not related.

U.S. Forces Korea said Friday that one of its workers in South Korea has tested positive for the virus, the seventh USFK employee to contract the virus.

A man wearing a mask walks in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 6, 2020.

The Vatican reported its first coronavirus case Friday.  Spokesman Matteo Bruni said its health clinic has been closed for a deep cleaning, but its emergency room remains open.

Cameroon also has its first coronavirus case.  The minister of health said in a statement Friday the victim is a 58-year-old French male who arrived in Yaounde on February 24.  

The threat appears to be waning in China, where the outbreak erupted in December. The WHO said Thursday there are about 17 times as many new cases reported outside China now than inside China itself.

Related Stories

U.S. President Donald Trump answers a question during a news conference on the coronavirus outbreak at the White House in…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus Fears Could Become Defining US Election Issue
Democrats are questioning President Donald Trump’s credibility and competence in responding to a public health emergency
Brian Padden
By Brian Padden
Thu, 03/05/2020 - 20:51
(From L to R) Brigadier General Michael J. Talley, Commanding General at US Army Medical Research and Development Command and…
Coronavirus Outbreak
US Army Working on Coronavirus Vaccine
US military headquarters preparing for potential outbreak
Carla Babb profile image
By Carla Babb
Thu, 03/05/2020 - 21:08
00:02:09
Coronavirus Outbreak
Nigerian Authorities Intensify Efforts After First Coronavirus Case    
The Nigerian Center for Disease Control set up five National Reference Laboratories to test for the coronavirus
Timothy Obiezu
By Timothy Obiezu
Fri, 03/06/2020 - 05:22
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Iran Warns It Could Use 'Force' To Halt Travel Amid Virus

A firefighter disinfects the shrine of Saint Saleh to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in northern Tehran, Iran,…
South & Central Asia

India's Beleaguered Health System Braces for Virus Surge

A staff member wearing mask walks out of a special ward set aside for possible COVID-19 patients at a government run hospital…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Bankrupt British Airline is Latest Victim of Coronavirus

Flybe aircraft are pictured on the tarmac at Exeter Airport, in Exeter, England, March 5, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Here's What the Coronavirus Terms You Read and Hear About Really Mean

Health Quarantine officer checks people with a thermal scanner after Indonesia confirmed its first cases of coronavirus disease.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Trump Approves $8 Billion to Fight COVID-19

Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar looks on as President Donald Trump shows a spending bill