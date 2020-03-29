Coronavirus Outbreak

Trump Extends Federal Stay-at-home Guidelines for Another 30 Days

By Associated Press
March 29, 2020 06:51 PM
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House, Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House, Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Washington.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is extending federal guidelines recommending people stay home and away from one another for another 30 days as the coronavirus continues to spread across the country.

Trump made the announcement during a Rose Garden briefing. The guidelines, originally tagged as “15 days to slow the spread” had been set to expire Monday.

Trump had said last week he hoped to have the country “re-opened” by Easter. But public health experts sounded the alarm, saying a rollback would speed transmission, making the situation worse.

The federal guidelines recommend that older people and those with preexisting conditions stay home and away from other people, and also recommend that all Americans avoid social gatherings, work from home and steer clear of bars and restaurants.

 

AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Trump Extends Federal Stay-at-home Guidelines for Another 30 Days

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House, Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Washington.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Iran Defends Virus Response as Syria Reports First Death

People in protective clothing walk past rows of beds at a temporary 2,000-bed hospital for COVID-19 coronavirus patients set up…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Trump Accuses Hospitals of Hoarding Ventilators

FILE PHOTO: Ventilators of Hamilton Medical AG are seen at a plant in Domat/Ems, Switzerland March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd…
Arts & Culture

Country Singer Joe Diffie Dies of Coronavirus Complications

Joe Diffie performs at "Luke Combs Joins the Grand Ole Opry Family" at Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn.
USA

US Health Expert: Coronavirus Could Kill 100,000 in US 

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a briefing on coronavirus in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Washington.