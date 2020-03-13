Coronavirus Outbreak

Trump to Hold Press Conference as He Seeks to Calm Coronavirus Fears

By Associated Press
Updated March 13, 2020 11:58 AM
President Donald Trump with Vice President Mike Pence, left, and members of the president's coronavirus task force speaks…
FILE - President Donald Trump with Vice President Mike Pence, left, and members of the president's coronavirus task force speaks during a news conference at the Brady press briefing room of the White House, Feb. 26, 2020, in Washington.

President Donald Trump will hold a press conference to address the spiraling coronavirus pandemic as he seeks to calm a panicked nation amid mixed messages and growing criticism of his administration's scattershot response.

"I will be having a news conference today at 3:00 P.M., The White House," Trump tweeted. "Topic: CoronaVirus!"

The news conference comes as the virus edged ever closer to the world's power centers, including a positive test for a Brazilian official who spent time with Trump and top administration officials last weekend and an Australian Cabinet minister who met with U.S. Attorney General William Barr, Trump's daughter Ivanka, and other top aides.

And it comes as the world has been lurching to try to contain the virus's spread, with millions of students staying home across three continents, large gatherings canceled and more and more bars, restaurants and offices closed.

Trump and his administration have been under intense criticism amid testing failures and following a Wednesday night address to the nation in which Trump sowed confusion as he announced that the U.S. would be dramatically limiting travel from much of Europe.

Trump, who is rare to admit a mistake, told aides within minutes of finishing the speech that he had made an error when he mistakenly said the newly announced travel ban would include cargo, which it doesn't.

The White House would have to take the extraordinary steps of cleaning up multiple errors Trump made in what should have been a tightly-scripted speech.

And the president's mood grew only darker Thursday - one confidant said it was "as black as it has ever been" - when his words to the nation did little to calm the public or the markets. Trump dialed around to allies while watching cable news coverage of the Wall Street plummet, furious that his efforts to bolster markets did the exact opposite, according to three White House officials and Republicans close to the White House who were not authorized to publicly discuss private conversations.

The president has obsessively asked for updates and the impact on the economy and has expressed a reluctance to use the word "bailout" or declare a national emergency for fear that either would rattle the markets further, according to the officials. That's despite the fact that many in the White House, along with Republican allies on the Hill, have been urging him to declare one.

And he has flailed about for someone to blame, at times criticizing former President Barack Obama or turning his ire toward a familiar target, the chairman of the Federal Reserve.

Trump has repeatedly told those in the White House that testing kits for the virus were on track, even though all facts - and federal health officials - have said otherwise. With the virus only expected to spread further, Trump has begun lashing out at others around him for not doing more to stem the markets' slide, lighting into Treasury Secretary Mnuchin earlier this week and grumbling to confidants that Vice President Mike Pence has repeatedly contradicted him in briefings, the officials said.

 

 

 

AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

Press Freedom

In 'People's War' on Coronavirus, Chinese Propaganda Faces Pushback

Chinese President Xi Jinping learns about the hospital's operations, treatment of patients, protection for medical workers and scientific research in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Hubei province, China, March 10, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Chinese Diplomat Accuses US of Spreading Coronavirus

Soldiers wearing protective face masks march past the closed entrance gates to the Forbidden City, usually crowded with…
South & Central Asia

Nepal Cancels Spring Mountain Climbing Season Due to Virus

In this May 22, 2019 photo, a long queue of mountain climbers line a path on Mount Everest just below camp four, in Nepal.
Europe

Spain Looks at Italy For Clues on Dealing With New Coronavirus

A man is pushed in the wheelchair while wearing protective masks near Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain,…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Anxiety in Turkey Leads to Empty Store Shelves

People wear protective face masks due to coronavirus concerns in Istanbul, Turkey, March 13, 2020.