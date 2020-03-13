Coronavirus Outbreak

Trump to Hold Press Conference as He Seeks to Calm Virus Fear

By Associated Press
March 13, 2020 11:43 AM
President Donald Trump shakes hands before a dinner with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, March 7, 2020.
President Donald Trump shakes hands before a dinner with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., March 7, 2020.

President Donald Trump will hold a press conference to address the spiraling coronavirus pandemic as he seeks to calm a panicked nation amid mixed messages and growing criticism of his administration's scattershot response.

"I will be having a news conference today at 3:00 P.M., The White House," Trump tweeted. "Topic: CoronaVirus!"

The news conference comes as the virus edged ever closer to the world's power centers, including a positive test for a Brazilian official who spent time with Trump and top administration officials last weekend and an Australian Cabinet minister who met with U.S. Attorney General William Barr and Trump's daughter Ivanka among other top aides.

And it comes as the world has been lurching to try to contain the virus's spread, with millions of students staying home across three continents, large gatherings canceled and more and more bars, restaurants and offices closures.

 

 

AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Trump to Hold Press Conference as He Seeks to Calm Virus Fear

President Donald Trump shakes hands before a dinner with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, March 7, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

In Role Reversal, Asia Seeks to Stop Virus From Coming In

In this March 12, 2020, photo, a traveler waits near a tourist information booth at the Capital International Airport terminal…
Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 Cases Grow to 24 in South Africa, Outside of False Positive

Doctor and Netcare Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Richard Friedland (R) explains how to wash hands at the Netcare…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Airports Turn Into Ghost Towns Amid Coronavirus Fears

Check-in counters of Japanese airlines are deserted at Gimpo Airport in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Europe

EU Seeks Unified Action Against Virus as Case Count Mounts

A man wears a protective mask as he waits to check into a flight to the United States in the main terminal of Brussels…