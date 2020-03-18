Coronavirus Outbreak

Trump Orders Mass Production of Masks, Ventilators

By Masood Farivar
March 18, 2020 07:37 PM
Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in…
FILE - Various N95 respirator masks are seen at a 3M laboratory, in Maplewood, Minnesota, March 4, 2020.

Responding to growing warnings about a potential shortage of vital medical supplies during the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he would be invoking a rarely used law that allows him to order mass production of supplies in the interest of "national defense." 

"I view it ... in a sense as a wartime president," Trump told reporters.

Known as the Defense Production Act, the 1950 law gives the president broad wartime powers, including the ability to order manufacturers to prioritize production of items that are in short supply. 

Last week, a group of lawmakers urged Trump to invoke DPA, citing growing demand for such equipment as respirators. 

The law was enacted in response to the Korean War, but Congress has since broadened the definition of “national defense,” giving the president powers beyond simply influencing military preparedness, according to the Congressional Research Service.
 
“The authorities can be used across the federal government to shape the domestic industrial base so that, when called upon, it is capable of providing essential materials and goods needed for the national defense,” the Congressional Research Service said in a recent report.

Previous use
 
In recent decades, presidents have invoked the law on several occasions. In 2011, President Barack Obama used it to demand information from telecom companies. In 2017, Trump cited it to declare certain aerospace technologies critical to national defense.
 
Four provisions of the law were allowed to lapse after the Korean War. But three remain in place. They allow the president to:

— Require businesses to prioritize and accept contracts for materials and services as necessary to promote the national defense.

— Use a range of incentives such as loans and loan guarantees to encourage increased production and supply of critical materials and goods.

— Establish voluntary contracts with private companies, block mergers and acquisitions, and create a volunteer pool of private sector executives.
 
The invocation of the Defense Production Act adds to the sweeping authorities already at Trump’s disposal after he declared a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic last week.
 

Related Stories

The Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol are seen in Washington, at sunrise Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The White House has…
Coronavirus Outbreak
US Lawmakers Race to Prop Up Economy Slammed by Coronavirus
The stock market plunged again Wednesday as activity in public places across the country grounds to a halt
Katherine Gypson
By Katherine Gypson
Wed, 03/18/2020 - 17:52
Director-General of World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference on the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Geneva, Switzerland, March 16, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
WHO: All Countries Should Prepare for Coronavirus Epidemic
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus calls the virus an unprecedented threat and says no country, community or person is immune to it
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Wed, 03/18/2020 - 18:07
Medical workers test people for the coronavirus at a drive-through facility in San Antonio, Texas, March 17, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
US Emergency Responders Go on Highest Alert Over Coronavirus
Trump also invokes Defense Production Act as COVID-19 sweeps through all 50 states
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Wed, 03/18/2020 - 16:40
Masood Farivar
Written By
Masood Farivar

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus Putting US Cyber Vulnerabilities in the Crosshairs

An Information Sharing and Analysis Center map, when active, would show the internet security threat level in the Department of…
Coronavirus Outbreak

US Military Deploys Hospital Ships for Coronavirus Response 

The USNS Mercy, a Navy hospital ship is seen docked at Naval Base San Diego Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in San Diego. Defense…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Trump Orders Mass Production of Masks, Ventilators

Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Botswana's Diamond Sales Face Slump as Coronavirus Locks Out Key Buyers

Botswana faces a diamond sales slump due to the global coronavirus outbreak. (Mqondisi Dube /VOA)
Coronavirus Outbreak

Life Not Easy in France Under Lockdown

Police officers check a pedestrian in Boulogne Billancourt, March 18, 2020.