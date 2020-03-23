Coronavirus Outbreak

Trump Signals Scaling Back Social Distancing

By Steve Herman
March 23, 2020 04:02 PM
Shoppers practice social distancing as they wait in line to purchase produce at the Alemany Farmer's Market, two days after…
FILE - Shoppers practice social distancing as they wait in line to purchase produce at the Alemany Farmer's Market in San Francisco, California, March 21, 2020.

WHITE HOUSE - Worried about the severe economic damage to the country's economy for an extended shutdown, U.S. President Donald Trump is signaling his desire to end social distancing that is in place to try to stem the upward trajectory of the coronavirus outbreak.  

The president's approach was made clear in a tweet late Sunday night: "WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF."  

Trump also retweeted messages from supporters expressing concern and exasperation with social distancing.  

This president has adopted a shifting attitude after initially downplaying the seriousness of the COVID-19 outbreak, before adopting a tougher tone last week.  

FILE - White House chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow talks to reporters about the economic impact of the coronavirus, at the White House, March 16, 2020.

Speaking on CNBC on Monday, White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow acknowledged that some inside the White House are also questioning whether a widespread shutdown of economic activity ultimately does more harm than good.  

The president, who is known to take cues from conservative commentators on television and radio, is likely to be receptive to that sort of questioning.  

"You know that famous phrase, 'The cure is worse than the disease?'" Steve Hilton asked on his Fox News television program on Sunday night. "That is exactly the territory we are hurtling towards."  

The executive director of the Institute for Global Health at Northwestern University's school of medicine, Dr. Robert Murphy, told VOA he hopes social distancing recommendations will not be relaxed prematurely out of concern for the U.S. economy.  

"I am petrified. Hopefully the states will ignore this directive," he said.  

Such action would be a very sad way to test Darwinian Law, added Murphy, a professor of medicine and biomedical engineering.  

Surveys have found, in general, Republicans — compared to Democrats — taking the threat from the pandemic less seriously and being more inclined to believe the media are hyping the coronavirus outbreak.  

"Some of this is already happening, obviously, but it seems like very soon, social distancing is going to be treated by many primarily as a political act — a way of signaling which 'side' you're on," tweeted McKay Coppins, staff writer at The Atlantic and the author of The Wilderness, a book about the battle over the future of the Republican Party. 

A Republican ally of the president, Senator Lindsey Graham, warned against such a trend, in a tweet on Monday, calling for decisions to be made based on health care professionals' advice, rather than listening to political punditry.  

Another ally of Trump, his former White House chief strategist, Stephen Bannon, does not believe, however, the federal government has gone far enough to try to flatten the curve of the trajectory of coronavirus cases in the country.  

"We're going to have to take the pain up-front. We're going to have to shut it all down," he said on Fox News on Sunday. "Drop the hammer today on the virus." 

Trump, last Monday, helped introduce a 15-day plan from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to try to stem the rise of coronavirus cases by encouraging most people to stay at home. The campaign is scheduled to end March 31, but many expect it to be extended.  

An elderly lady walks across the usually busy Columbus Drive that splits Chicago's Grant Park in half, on the first work day since Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker gave a shelter in place order last week, March 23, 2020.

Social distancing and staying at home are the best defensive measures to conquer the pandemic caused by a virus for which there is no vaccine, the head of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, emphasized on Monday.  

"There is a discussion and a delicate balance about what's the overall impact of shutting everything down completely for an indefinite period of time," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, told Science magazine. "If you knock down the economy completely and disrupt infrastructure, you may be causing health issues, unintended consequences, for people who need to be able to get to places and can't. You do the best you can." 

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference alongside the National Guard in New York, March 23, 2020.

There has to be a plan for the pivot back to economic functionality, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday.  

"This can go for several months. We all now have to confront that this is a new reality," Cuomo, whose state has seen the largest number of COVID-19 cases among all the 50 states, said at a briefing.  

The governor says his staff is working on a plan that would allow younger people or others less susceptible to infection to return to work at some point, but for now the restrictive measures on business closures and a ban on groups of people congregating will remain in place.  

"This week, it's going to get bad," the U.S. surgeon general, Dr. Jerome Adams, said on NBC's Today program early Monday. "We really, really need everyone to stay at home." 

The United States has the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases of any country after China and Italy, with at least 41,000 people confirmed to have been infected and more than 470 dead.  
 

Related Stories

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. walks to the Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 23, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
US Lawmakers Race to Help Economy Hit Hard by Coronavirus
With factories, businesses, restaurants and schools shutting down and entire industries in shambles, workers are facing layoffs, cutbacks in hours or having to make the difficult choice of working while ill
Katherine Gypson
By Katherine Gypson
Mon, 03/23/2020 - 12:40
People wearing protective face masks, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), form a line while keeping…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Governments Boost Coronavirus Lockdowns, Olympics Face Postponement Pressure  
Japanese Prime Minster Shinzo Abe said Monday if it is difficult to hold the Olympics 'in a complete way' then pushing the event back would be 'unavoidable' in order to protect the safety of athletes   
Default Author Profile
By Chris Hannas
Mon, 03/23/2020 - 09:12
FILE - This June 20, 2014 file photo shows the Rikers Island jail complex in New York with the Manhattan skyline in the background.
Coronavirus Outbreak
38 Positive for Coronavirus in NYC Jails, Including Rikers
In a letter to New York’s criminal justice leaders, Board of Correction interim chairwoman Jacqueline Sherman described a jail system in crisis
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 03/22/2020 - 17:01
FILE PHOTO: Ventilators of Hamilton Medical AG are seen at a plant in Domat/Ems, Switzerland March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd…
USA
Trump: 3 US Automakers to Manufacture Coronavirus Ventilators 
US leader has resisted invoking 1950s war powers act to force companies to make medical equipment, but praises volunteer effort 
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Sun, 03/22/2020 - 13:51
Steve Herman
Written By
Steve Herman
White House Bureau Chief

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Trump Signals Scaling Back Social Distancing

Shoppers practice social distancing as they wait in line to purchase produce at the Alemany Farmer's Market, two days after…
Coronavirus Outbreak

The Infodemic - March 23

FILE PHOTO: Medical staff in a protective suit treats a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive…
Africa

Rights Group Condemns Internet Shutdown in Ethiopia, Points to Threats of Coronavirus Spread 

Youths dance during an Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) rally in the town of Woliso, Oromia region, Ethiopia, October 21, 2018…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Syria Acknowledges One Coronavirus Case

Health workers put gloves on a man in a wheelchair on an empty street, as restrictions are imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Qamishli, Syria, March 23, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Chinese State Media Accuses US of Smearing China

A screen advertising Xinhua News Agency is seen in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S.,…