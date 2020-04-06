Coronavirus Outbreak

UK Prime Minister Johnson in Intensive Care After COVID-19 Worsens

By Reuters
Updated April 06, 2020 03:25 PM
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hospitalized with coronavirus (COVID-19).

LONDON - Prime Minister Boris Johnson's condition has worsened since being hospitalised with persistent COVID-19 symptoms and he has been moved into intensive care, his Downing Street office said in a statement on Monday.

"Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.

"The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputize for him where necessary."

