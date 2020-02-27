US, European Stocks Tumble Again on Coronavirus Fears

WASHINGTON - Stock markets across the globe dropped sharply again Thursday, the fourth straight day of plummeting values prompted by fears of the growing spread of the deadly coronavirus and its effect on global commerce.

European markets dropped by about 3% in late afternoon trading, while key exchanges in New York were down by about 2% in early day trades. Asian markets finished mixed on Thursday.

In all, the broad Standard & Poor's index of 500 stocks in the U.S. has dropped about 10% in a week, as daily reports from throughout the world have chronicled the spread of the illness that has killed 2,800 people and infected 82,000. Similarly, the Dow Jones index of 30 key U.S. stocks fell by nearly 11%.

In both cases, the size of the stock plunge is considered to be a major market correction from recent highs.

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, Feb. 27, 2020.

U.S. health officials have warned about the spread of coronavirus in the United States, although relatively few cases have been reported in the country so far.

The U.S. markets fell hours after President Donald Trump late Wednesday described the health risk in the U.S. as "very low." Trump named Vice President Mike Pence to oversee the government's efforts to combat the spread of the illness in the U.S.

"We're ready to adapt and ready to do whatever we have to as the disease spreads, if it spreads," Trump said. He said only 15 people had contracted the virus in the U.S., with all of them expected to recover.

Trump, who often has touted the gains in the stock market during his presidency, only partly blamed this week's plunge on coronavirus. He said stock investors look at the still large field of Democratic presidential contenders seeking their party's nomination to oppose him in the November national election and turn away from buying stocks.

"I think they're very upset when they look at the Democrat candidates standing on the stage making fools out of themselves," Trump said, predicting the market would surge again if he is re-elected.