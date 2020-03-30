Coronavirus Outbreak

US Gives South Sudan Government $8M to Fight COVID-19

By Dimo Silva Aurelio, Michael Atit
March 30, 2020 09:19 PM
TOPSHOT - Passengers from an international flight given a temperature screening at Juba International Airport in Juba, South…
FILE - Passengers from an international flight are given a temperature screening at Juba International Airport in Juba, South Sudan, Jan. 31, 2020.

JUBA, KHARTOUM - The U.S. government has donated $8 million to South Sudan to help prevent the coronavirus pandemic from reaching the central African country.

As of Monday, there were no confirmed cases there.

U.S. Embassy spokesperson Jonathan Cebra said the United States is leading the world’s humanitarian response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including in South Sudan.

“The State Department and USAID are providing an initial investment of nearly $274 million in emergency health and humanitarian assistance to help countries in need, on top of the funding we already provided to multilateral organizations such as the World Health Organization and UNICEF,” Cebra told VOA’s South Sudan in Focus on Monday.

The U.S. Embassy reduced its staff by 50% in Juba to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“We retain sufficient staff to perform our core task — bilateral engagement, development and humanitarian assistance, and support for U.S. citizens in South Sudan,” Cebra said.

Americans and other foreign nationals were given the chance Saturday to leave South Sudan after the U.S. Embassy asked the government’s COVID-19 task force to make an exception to its ban on all incoming and outgoing flights, so a jet could land in the South Sudanese capital to evacuate foreign nationals.

“The flight on Saturday was commercially operated by Ethiopian Airlines, and the majority of passengers were not American citizens,” Cebra said.

Cases in Sudan

On Sunday, neighboring Sudan announced its second death from COVID-19, a little more than two weeks after a Sudanese man died from the disease shortly after returning home from the United Arab Emirates.

FILE - A lone motorcyclist is seen on an otherwise empty street in Khartoum, Sudan, March 24, 2020, as the Sudanese government ordered a nighttime curfew to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Sudanese authorities lengthened the country's curfew by two hours from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. to encourage social distancing.

Health Minister Akram Ali Altom confirmed six new COVID-19 cases Sunday in Sudan.

“All six cases are coming from abroad. Five of them are coming from the United Arab Emirates, and one case coming from France. Five of the cases are Sudanese nationals, and one foreigner,” Altom added.  

Within hours of Altom’s announcement, one of the six COVID-19 patients died. Sudanese businessman Rabee Dahab had traveled to the United Arab Emirates and arrived home March 13. Dahab was screened at the airport but did not have a fever. He stayed with family members upon his return to Khartoum.

Eighty-six individuals in Sudan suspected of being infected with the coronavirus, or who were in contact with others who were infected, including Dahab’s family members, are in mandatory quarantine, Altom said.

 

Related Stories

FILE - A lone motorcyclist is seen on an otherwise empty street in Khartoum , Sudan, March 24, 2020, as the Sudanese government ordered a nighttime curfew to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Quarantine Challenges Leave Sudan Vulnerable Amid COVID Spread
Country's health officials are worried as many people who were possibly exposed to the coronavirus are not cooperating with isolation efforts
Naba Mohiedeen
By Naba Mohiedeen
Sat, 03/28/2020 - 13:17
A man walks in front of the departure gate of the new terminal building at Juba International Airport in Juba, South Sudan, on…
South Sudan in Focus
South Sudan, Sudan Close Borders, Airports 
South Sudan and Sudan close borders and international airports to combat the spread of the coronavirus
Lasuba Memo
By Lasuba Memo
Wed, 03/25/2020 - 03:02
Shejirina Moni gave birth to nine children but only three of them, two girls and a boy, are alive. Six died of various illnesses. (Chika Oduah/VOA)
Africa
Amid Challenges, South Sudan Vaccination Drive Tackles Measles
More than a million children have been vaccinated against deadly measles outbreak in South Sudan
Chika Oduah
By Chika Oduah
Thu, 03/19/2020 - 09:56
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir attends a meeting on the cutting of the number of states from 32 to 10, at the State House…
Africa
South Sudan Ministers Announce Travel Ban to Stop Coronavirus Spread
South Sudan President Salva Kiir bans newly appointed ministers from traveling outside the country
Lasuba Memo
By Lasuba Memo
Tue, 03/17/2020 - 05:47
Dimo Silva Aurelio
Written By
Dimo Silva Aurelio
Michael Atit
Written By
Michael Atit

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

US Gives South Sudan Government $8M to Fight COVID-19

TOPSHOT - Passengers from an international flight given a temperature screening at Juba International Airport in Juba, South…
Coronavirus Outbreak

US Supports Taiwan’s World Health Assembly Observer Status 

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in…
Coronavirus Outbreak

 1 Million in US Tested for Coronavirus, Says Trump 

US President Donald Trump speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the Rose Garden of the White…
Middle East

UN: Without Cease-Fire, Syria at Risk of COVID ‘Calamity’

FILE PHOTO: An internally displaced Syrian girl wears a face mask as members of the Syrian Civil defence sanitize the Bab Al…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Nigeria Shuts Down Lagos and Abuja to Control Coronavirus Spread

A few cars are pictured on a road, as authorities try to limit the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Abuja, Nigeria, March 30, 2020.