US Grants Emergency Approval of Rapid Caronavirus Test

By VOA News
March 21, 2020 03:29 PM
Critical care nurse Molly Spaeny, left, with St. Vincent Healthcare speaks with a patient after administering a coronavirus…
FILE - Critical care nurse Molly Spaeny, left, with St. Vincent Healthcare, speaks with a patient after administering a coronavirus test in a drive-through center in Billings, Mont., March 20, 2020. A test that yields faster results is now on the way.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a coronavirus test that can produce results in 45 minutes.

Late Friday, the FDA granted an emergency authorization to Cepheid, a U.S. company that makes the rapid coronavirus tests.

Results from current tests take days because they must be sent to labs, unlike the tests developed by California-based Cepheid.

The tests initially will be used mainly by hospitals and emergency departments, and subsequently they will be made available in “patient care settings,” such as doctor’s offices.

The company plans to begin selling the tests at the end of March.

