US Stocks Open Sharply Lower Amid Ongoing Coronavirus Concerns

U.S. markets were generally lower in early morning trading after opening sharply lower amid ongoing concern over the global spread of the coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted nearly 3 % at the open, as did the S&P 500 Index. The NASDAQ Composite Index fell 2.6-percent at the open.

Global stock markets elsewhere closed with mixed results Wednesday, with Asian markets falling but those in Europe showing gains.

Japan's Nikkei Index closed down 2.3%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index finished down about 0.7% and China's Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.9%.

London's FTSE rallied at its opening bell, pushed higher by the Bank of England's decision to cut interest rates by half a percentage point to 0.25% in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

German and French markets opened higher as well.

Tuesday brought huge gains in the United States, with the three major indexes — the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and NASDAQ — all closing up 5%.

Volatility has consumed markets around the world amid the coronavirus outbreak that has infected more than 114,000 people and killed more than 4,000 people.