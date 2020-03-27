Coronavirus Outbreak

US Stocks Open Sharply Lower Amid Ongoing Coronavirus Jitters

By Wayne Lee
March 27, 2020 12:07 PM
FILE - A sign for Wall Street is seen in front of the New York Stock Exchange, in New York City, Jan. 31, 2020.
U.S. stocks opened sharply lower Friday after a three-day rally as world economies continue to grapple with containing the coronavirus pandemic.  
 
The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled more than 3%, while the S&P 500 Index opened nearly 3.2% lower and the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 2.85%.
 
Stocks rallied this week after the U.S. Senate approved a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus package, sending it to the House for approval that is expected Friday.
 
But a record 3.3 million people filed for U.S. unemployment benefits this week, magnifying investor uncertainty as the pandemic has forced the closure of all but essential businesses in many areas of the world.
 
Markets in Europe also fell sharply, with Britain’s FTSE 100 Index plunging nearly 5.7% as Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced he tested positive for the coronavirus.
 
The benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 3.77% and Germany’s Dax Index was 3.8% lower.
 
Asian stocks, however, finished the week’s last day of trading with gains. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index closed Friday 3.88% higher, while the Shanghai Composite Index finished with a slight gain of 0.26% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.56%.
 

