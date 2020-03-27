US Stocks Remain Lower Amid Pandemic Concerns

U.S. stocks remained lower in afternoon trading Friday — despite congressional approval of a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus bill — as world economies continued to grapple with containing the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones industrial average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite Index were all about 2% lower.

Stocks had managed a three-day rally this week as the Senate approved the stimulus package to try to blunt the economic impact of the pandemic and provide assistance directly to Americans. A record-high 3.3 million people filed for U.S. unemployment benefits this week, magnifying investor uncertainty as the pandemic has forced the closure of all but essential businesses in many areas of the world.

Markets in Europe also fell sharply. Britain's FTSE 100 Index finished 5.25% lower as Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The benchmark Stoxx Europe 600 Index closed 3.26% lower and Germany’s DAX index ended the day 3.68% lower.

Asian stocks, however, finished the week’s last day of trading with gains. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index closed 3.88% higher, while the Shanghai Composite Index finished with a slight gain of 0.26% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.56%.