WHO: Coronavirus Pandemic Threat 'Very Real'

The leader of the World Health Organization said Monday that the deadly coronavirus has gained a foothold in so many countries that "the threat of a pandemic has become very real."

But WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus voiced optimism as well, saying it "would be the first pandemic in history that could be controlled."

He concluded, "The bottom line is: We are not at the mercy of this virus."

But the impact from the coronavirus was unabated, with the death toll across Europe reaching 511, with 97 new deaths in Italy, the epicenter of the outbreak on the continent.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks during a daily press briefing on COVID-19 virus at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, March 9, 2020.

Globally, WHO said that more than 100 countries are now reporting coronavirus cases with more than 106,000 people reported as being ill and the death toll topping 3,500.

Tedros said that with "decisive, early action," world leaders can slow the advance of the illness and prevent infections. He said that "among those who are infected, most will recover," noting that in China, where the disease was first reported, more than 70% of the 80,000 victims have recovered and been discharged from further treatment.

He said that in the countries where the illness has been reported, officials need to focus on finding, treating and isolating victims to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

But Tedros said that "in areas with community spread, testing every suspected" coronavirus case "and tracing their contacts becomes more challenging. Action must be taken to prevent transmission at the community level to reduce the epidemic to manageable clusters."

Numbers around the world

Across the globe, China reported its lowest number of new coronavirus cases, while about one-quarter of Italy's population was under quarantine orders and passengers from a cruise ship prepared to disembark in the western U.S. state of California after some tested positive for the virus.

A lonely passenger leaves Milan main train station, Italy, March 9, 2020. Italy took a page from China's playbook Sunday, attempting to lock down 16 million people for nearly a month to halt the coronavirus.

Germany reported its first two deaths from coronavirus, but Chancellor Angela Merkel warned against thinking that it is in vain to try to halt the spread of the virus.

"We are working for valuable time," she said, "time in which scientists can research medicines and a vaccine" and governments can stockpile protective gear.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron took a hand-in-hand walk down Paris' famed Champs-Elysees boulevard as a message of confidence, but kept a one-meter security distance from other people.

"I'm shaking hands using my heart," he said as he waved at people.

Iran said the coronavirus has killed another 43 people, bringing the death toll in the Islamic Republic to 237.

A medic treats a patient infected with the new coronavirus, at a hospital in Tehran, Iran, March 8, 2020.

Chinese health officials said there were 40 new cases, the lowest there since January just before the government put in place strict restrictions on travel and gatherings in a number of cities.

Italy began its lockdown in the northern part of the country, including the regions containing the cities of Milan and Venice, on Sunday as the death toll spiked by 133 to 366.

Italy has also asked retired doctors to return to service to help treat coronavirus victims.

United States

In the United States, there have been 21 deaths from the virus and more than 500 cases reported.

The Grand Princess cruise ship has waited off the coast of California as local and federal officials developed a plan for handling its passengers and crew, some of whom have tested positive for the virus.

It is expected to dock in the city of Oakland on Monday to let the passengers off. Those who are California residents will be taken to military facilities in the state to wait out a 14-day quarantine, while residents of other states will be taken to bases in Texas or Georgia.

Two boats escort the Grand Princess cruise ship through San Francisco Bay, March 9, 2020.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the State Department is working with the home countries of several hundred foreign passengers to arrange getting them home.

The cruise line said the crew will remain on the ship and depart after the passengers leave.

With a confirmed coronavirus case in the area of Indian Wells in southern California that hosts the BNP Paribas tennis tournament, officials announced the event will not be held. It was due to begin this week with a field including such stars as Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka.

Two members of Congress have also said they are self-quarantining after having contact at a recent conservative political conference with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump is denying his administration is giving the public mixed messages.

"We have a perfectly coordinated and fine-tuned plan at the White House for our attack on CoronaVirus. We moved VERY early to close borders to certain areas, which was a Godsend. V.P. is doing a great job. The Fake News Media is doing everything possible to make us look bad. Sad!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

