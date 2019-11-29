Science & Health

Hundreds Take to Streets Urging More Action on Climate Change

By VOA News
November 29, 2019 08:57 AM
A climate change activist lies on the ground as they stage a 'drop dead' flashmob protest against climate change consequences…
Climate change activists lie on the ground as they stage a 'drop dead' protest against climate change consequences at Lumpini Park in Bangkok, Thailand Nov. 29, 2019.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Sydney, Australia Friday to kick off a fresh round of global demonstrations urging more action to curb climate change. 
       
The protesters gathered outside the New South Wales Liberal Party headquarters to demand the government reject any new coal, oil or gas projects, as protesters in several other Asia-Pacific cities echoed the call to action from 16-year-old Swedish climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg.

The protests in Australia are taking place as the country's southeast has been devastated by hundreds of damaging bushfires in recent weeks.

Groups of young Americans have planned a "Black Friday Strike", from Los Angeles to New York, to boycott the celebration of consumer discount shopping and to call for changes to business-as-usual to confront the climate crisis.

As protests against climate change are widening around the world on Friday analysts warn that the United Nations climate conference taking place over the coming two weeks in Madrid, Spain, will likely fall short of their expectations.

VOA logo
Written By
VOA News