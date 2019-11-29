Science & Health

Latest Round of Climate Change Protests Span the Globe

By VOA News
Updated November 29, 2019 02:14 PM
A climate change activist lies on the ground as they stage a 'drop dead' flashmob protest against climate change consequences…
Climate change activists lie on the ground as they stage a 'drop dead' protest against climate change consequences at Lumpini Park in Bangkok, Thailand Nov. 29, 2019.

Thousands of people in cities across Europe and Asia joined a fresh round of global demonstrations on Friday urging more action to curb climate change. 

The rallies kicked off in Sydney, Australia, where protesters gathered outside the New South Wales Liberal Party headquarters to demand the government reject new coal, oil or gas projects. The Australian protests are taking place as the country's southeast has been devastated by hundreds of damaging bush fires in recent weeks, which many protesters see as the result of climate change. 

Activists also took to the streets in India, Germany, South Korea, Israel, Turkey, Italy, Spain and France. 

The climate campaign group Friday for Future said demonstrations were expected in 2,300 cities spanning 153 countries. 
 

Youth for Climate activists hold a banner which reads: "climate justice" as they demonstrate during a day of protest to…
Youth for Climate activists hold a banner which reads: "climate justice" as they demonstrate during a day of protest to denounce the annual Black Friday shopping frenzy in Nantes, France, Nov. 29, 2019.

Swedish teenage activist Greta Thunberg had been expected to join a student strike in Lisbon on Friday, but bad weather delayed her voyage by sailboat across the Atlantic from New York. 

She tweeted to followers to support the protests: “Everyone's needed. Everyone's welcome. Join us.” 

In London, protesters flew a blimp in the shape of a baby with the message “Guess my weight in CO2.”

In both Bangkok and New Delhi, protesters staged a “drop dead” sit-in. 

Demonstrators in France protested at Amazon facility sites around the country, saying shopping annual Black Friday sales promote consumerism and take a toll on the environment.
 

Thousands of demonstrators attend a protest climate strike ralley of the 'Friday For Future Movement' in front of the Federal…
Thousands of demonstrators attend a protest climate strike rally of the 'Friday For Future Movement' in front of the Federal Administrative Court building in Leipzig, Germany, Nov. 29, 2019.

Groups of young Americans planned a "Black Friday Strike", from Los Angeles to New York, to boycott the celebration of consumer discount shopping and to call for changes to business-as-usual to confront manmade causes of a warming planet.

Friday’s climate protests take place ahead of a United Nations climate conference beginning next week in Madrid, Spain.

