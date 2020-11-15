Science & Health

NASA, SpaceX Set to Send Four Astronauts to International Space Station

By VOA News
November 15, 2020 03:34 PM
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard is seen illuminated by spotlights on the launch pad at Launch Complex 39A, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, at Cape Canaveral, Fla.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard is seen illuminated by spotlights on the launch pad at Launch Complex 39A, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, at Cape Canaveral, Fla.

Space X is preparing to send a rocket carrying four astronauts to the International Space Station Sunday evening.

“All systems are go for tonight’s launch at 7:27 p.m. EST of Crew Dragon’s first operational mission with four astronauts on board,” SpaceX, the rocket company of high-tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, wrote on Twitter Sunday. SpaceX also said, “Teams are keeping an eye on weather conditions for liftoff, which are currently 50% favorable.”

Separately, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence tweeted that he was looking forward to attending the viewing of the launch with the second lady, Karen Pence. A White House statement said the Pences would travel to Florida Sunday and return to Washington in the evening.

The mission will be the first time NASA is launching a privately-owned rocket into space.

The journey to the orbiting outpost is expected to take 27 hours. It was initially scheduled to begin on Saturday, but was delayed due to wind gusts, according to NASA officials.

In August, two U.S. astronauts returned to Earth, splashing safely into the Gulf of Mexico after a mission to the International Space Station aboard the commercially developed SpaceX spacecraft Crew Dragon.  

The two men had lifted off from Florida in May, the first NASA astronaut launch from U.S. soil since 2011 and the first time a commercially developed spacecraft had carried humans into orbit.

VOA logo
By
VOA News
Science & Health

NASA, SpaceX Set to Send Four Astronauts to International Space Station

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard is seen illuminated by spotlights on the launch pad at Launch Complex 39A, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, at Cape Canaveral, Fla.
All About America

Will Wearing a Mask be the New Normal?

In this March 12, 2020 photo, a commuter wears a mask while riding the subway in New York.
COVID-19 Pandemic

In COVID-19 Vaccine Race, Hungarian Village Firm Takes Global Role 

Hungarian biologist Noemi Lukacs poses for a picture at the laboratory in Szirak, Hungary, November 13, 2020. Picture taken…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Cameroon Says COVID Worsens Diabetes Burden

A member of medical staff wearing protective equipment, prepares to take care of patients amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at an hospital in Douala, Cameroon, April 27, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

54 Million Global Coronavirus Infections

A man in personal protective equipment (PPE) sanitizes a temple before they reopen for the public amid the spread of the…