Scientists Win Chemistry Nobel Prize for Gene Editing Development 

Two scientists have won this year’s Nobel Prize in chemistry for developing a method of gene editing.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences jointly awarded the $1.1 million prize to Emmanuelle Charpentier of France and Jennifer Doudna of the United States.

The academy recognized their work on a tool called the CRISP/Cas9 genetic scissors, which allows scientists to cut a string of DNA at a precise position and edit genomes of animals, plants and microorganisms.

Applications for the tool include plant breeding and contributing to cancer therapies.

The academy said the work of Charpentier and Doudna has “revolutionized the life sciences.”

The Nobel Prize in literature will be awarded Thursday, followed by the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.

Three scientists won the physics prize Wednesday for their discoveries related to black holes.

Three scientists also shared the medicine prize for the discovery of Hepatitis C.