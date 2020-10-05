Science & Health

Two Americans, Briton Are 2020 Nobel Laureates for Medicine 

By VOA News
October 05, 2020 07:13 AM
Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice, are seen on a screen as the three laureates as they are announced as the…
Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice, are seen on a screen as they are announced as the winners of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, in Stockholm, Oct. 5, 2020. (C. Bresciani/TT News Agency/via Reuters)

The 2020 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to scientists Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton, and Charles M. Rice.  

Thomas Perlmann, secretary-general of Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institute said the three scientists were awarded for their studies and discoveries into Hepatitis C virus.  

The advances will help lead to new ways of treating and curing Hepatitis C.    

It is the 111th prize in the category that has been awarded since 1901. 

The laureates will each receive an equal share of the $1.1 million cash award. 

The Nobel Prizes for Physics, Chemistry, Literature, and Peace will be announced each day from Tuesday through Friday respectively. The prize for Economic science will be announced on Monday, October 12. 

 

