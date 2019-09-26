Science & Health

US Vaping Illness Count Jumps to 805, Deaths Rise to 12

By Associated Press
September 26, 2019 01:35 PM
File - In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. Oregon's public health physician said Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, that a person who contracted a severe respiratory illness and died after using…
FILE - a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine, Aug. 28, 2019.

NEW YORK - Hundreds more Americans have been reported to have a vaping-related breathing illness, and the death toll has risen to 12, health officials said Thursday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 805 confirmed and probable cases have been reported, up 52% from the 530 reported a week ago. At this point, illnesses have occurred in almost every state.

The confirmed deaths include two in California, two in Kansas, and one each in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri and Oregon. The Mississippi death was announced by officials in that state Thursday.

Over the summer, health officials in a few states began noticing reports of people developing severe breathing illnesses, with the lungs apparently reacting to a caustic substance. The only common factor in the illnesses was that the patients had all recently vaped.

As a national investigation started and broadened, reports have increased dramatically.

It’s not clear how many of the 275 added cases occurred in the last week, and how many are being logged long after they happened. The CDC has not released details on when symptoms began in each case.

The agency’s count includes only illnesses that have met certain criteria. Other illnesses are also being investigated.

Most patients have said they vaped products containing THC, the ingredient that produces a high in marijuana. The investigation has been increasingly focused on products containing THC, with some attention on ingredients added to marijuana oil.

But some patients have said they vaped only nicotine. Currently, health officials are advising people not to use any vaping product until the cause is better understood.

Related Stories

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, left, and acting FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless speak with reporters after a meeting about vaping with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Sept. 11, 2019, in Washington.
Science & Health
FDA Opens Criminal Probe into Vaping-Related Lung Illnesses
There are 530 confirmed or suspected cases and seven deaths so far
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Thu, 09/19/2019 - 22:56
Flavored vaping solutions are shown in a window display at a vape and smoke shop, Monday Sept. 16, 2019, in New York. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is pushing to enact a statewide ban on the sale of flavored e-cigarettes amid growing health concerns of…
The Americas
First Vaping Hospitalization Reported in Canada 
Development follows US outbreak that has killed seven people and sickened hundreds
Default Author Profile
By Agence France-Presse
Wed, 09/18/2019 - 17:33
FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2014 file photo, a liquid nicotine solution is poured into a vaping device at a store in New York. In September 2019, U.S. health officials are investigating what might be causing hundreds of serious breathing illnesses in…
Science & Health
US Vaping Illness: What We Know So Far
US health officials are investigating what might be causing hundreds of serious breathing illnesses in people who use vaping devices
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Tue, 09/10/2019 - 21:10
A man uses a vape as he walks on Broadway in New York City, September 9, 2019.
Science & Health
US Doctors' Group Says Just Stop Vaping as Deaths, Illnesses Rise
AMA, one of the nation's most influential physician groups, also called on doctors to inform patients about the dangers of e-cigarettes, including toxins and carcinogens, and swiftly report any suspected cases of lung illness
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Mon, 09/09/2019 - 21:05
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press