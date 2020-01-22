Science & Health

World Health Experts to Determine if Coronavirus Poses Global Risk

By Lisa Schlein
January 22, 2020 10:22 AM
An employee of the virology department of the Charite hospital prepares a test for the new coronavirus in Berlin, Germany.
An employee of the virology department of the Charite hospital prepares a test for the new coronavirus in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 21, 2020.

GENEVA - Experts meeting in emergency session at the World Health Organization will look at the spreading Coronavirus to see whether it constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern and decide on recommendations needed to manage it.  The WHO has confirmed 440 cases of the disease, including 17 deaths. 

Since the new coronavirus was detected in a fish market in Wuhan city, China three weeks ago, the previously unknown virus has moved with frightening speed internally and abroad.  Deaths have been reported in China, Thailand, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

The first case of the disease has been reported in the United States in a man who returned to the West Coast city of Seattle last week from Wuhan.  He is hospitalized in good condition, but the appearance of the case has put officials in the U.S. and other countries on heightened alert.  

FILE - Medical staff carry a box as they walk at the Jinyintan hospital, where the patients with pneumonia caused by the new strain of coronavirus are being treated, in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, Jan. 10, 2020.

Many airports are screening travelers from China.  U.S. President Donald Trump, who was attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, has told media that he trusts the information coming out of China on coronavirus and that the situation was under control.

Nevertheless, the World Health Organization is urging countries to continue preparedness measures to protect themselves from the possibilities of a large-scale outbreak.  

WHO spokesman Tarek Jasarevic says WHO experts and health officials in China are conducting investigations into the outbreak.

"Much remains to be understood about this novel coronavirus.  Not enough is known to draw definitive conclusions about how it is transmitted, clinical features of the disease, its severity, the extent to which it has spread or its source," he said.

Based on previous experience with respiratory illness, Jasarevic says limited human to human transmission is likely occurring.  But he adds, this is not an airborne disease and people have to be in close contact to get infected.  

He says WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has convened the emergency meeting because little is known about the coronavirus and expert advice is needed to calm nerves and to know what protective actions are required.  

He notes a Public Health Emergency of International Public Concern has been declared only five times by the WHO.

Related Stories

Li Bin, deputy director of China's National Health Commission, speaks during a press conference about a new type of coronavirus.
00:02:26
Science & Health
New Coronavirus Kills 9 in China
World Health Organization to hold emergency meeting Wednesday as total number of cases in China rises to 440, with other cases confirmed in Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan and the US
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 01/22/2020 - 04:17
Employees in scrubs walk on the campus at Providence Regional Medical Center after a spokesman from the U.S. Centers for…
Science & Health
US Reports First Case of New Coronavirus
Patient near Seattle being treated for pneumonia; virus began in Wuhan, China, which reports nearly 300 cases and 6 deaths
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 01/21/2020 - 16:32
A traveler wears a face mask as she sits in a waiting room at Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020…
Science & Health
WHO: New Coronavirus Expected to Spread in China and Abroad
The WHO says human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus is limited and through close contact
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Tue, 01/21/2020 - 10:50
Lisa Schlein
Written By
Lisa Schlein