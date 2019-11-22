Silicon Valley & Technology

Amazon Contests Pentagon’s $10 Billion Microsoft Cloud Contract

By Reuters
November 22, 2019 09:53 PM
FILE - In this June 19, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump, from left, and Satya Nadella, Chief Executive Officer of…
FILE - President Donald Trump, from left, and Satya Nadella, Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft, listen as Jeff Bezos, Chief Executive Officer of Amazon, speaks during an American Technology Council roundtable, June 19, 2017, at the White House.

Amazon.com Inc. Friday filed a lawsuit in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims contesting the Pentagon’s award of an up to $10 billion cloud computing contract to Microsoft Corp.

An Amazon spokesman said the company filed a complaint and supplemental motion for discovery. The filing was under seal. 

“The complaint and related filings contain source selection sensitive information, as well as AWS’s proprietary information, trade secrets, and confidential financial information, the public release of which would cause either party severe competitive harm,” Amazon said in a court document seeking a protective order. “The record in this bid protest likely will contain similarly sensitive information.”

Last week, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper rejected any suggestion of bias in the Pentagon’s decision to award Microsoft the contract after Amazon announced plans to challenge it.

Amazon was considered a favorite for the contract, part of a broader digital modernization process of the Pentagon, before Microsoft emerged as the surprise winner. 

The company has previously said that politics got in the way of a fair contracting process. U.S. President Donald Trump has long criticized Amazon and its founder Jeff Bezos.

Related Stories

Microsoft's corporate headquarters in Redmond, Washington. (Photo: Diaa Bekheet)
USA
Esper Defends as Fair Pentagon Contract Disputed by Amazon
US Defense Secretary Mark Esper says he's certain the awarding of a $10 billion cloud-computing contract to Microsoft instead of Amazon was done fairly
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 11/20/2019 - 15:20
FILE - The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, France, Feb. 20, 2017.
Economy & Business
Report: Amazon to Protest Pentagon's Contract Award to Microsoft
Challenge to Defense Department's $10B award announced last month was widely expected, especially after President Donald Trump publicly derided Amazon's bid
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 11/14/2019 - 19:42
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters