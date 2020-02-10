Silicon Valley & Technology

Amazon Wants Trump Deposition Over Loss of Military Contract

By Associated Press
February 10, 2020 12:04 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York. Amazon says President Donald…
In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York.

WASHINGTON - Amazon wants to depose President Donald Trump over the tech company's losing bid for a $10 billion military contract.

The Pentagon awarded the cloud computing project to Microsoft in October. Amazon later sued, arguing that Trump's interference and bias against the company harmed Amazon's chances of winning the contract.

The company said in a federal court filing in Washington on Monday that Trump has a "well-documented personal animus towards" Amazon, its CEO Jeff Bezos and The Washington Post, which Bezos owns. Amazon says that Trump is the only who can testify about the "totality of his conversations and the overall message he conveyed" about the bidding process.

Amazon is also asking to depose Defense Secretary Mark Esper, former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and other government officials in its filing Monday with the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. The Pentagon didn't immediately return an emailed request for comment Monday.

Related Stories

FILE - Employees walk through a lobby at Amazon's headquarters in Seattle, Washington, Nov. 13, 2018.
USA
Amazon Blames Trump For Loss of Pentagon Contract
Amazon accuses President Donald Trump of using 'improper pressure' and bias that harmed its chances of winning lucrative $10 billion contract from Department of Defense
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 12/09/2019 - 12:00
FILE - Employees walk through a lobby at Amazon's headquarters in Seattle, Washington, Nov. 13, 2018.
Silicon Valley & Technology
Workers Criticize Amazon on Climate Despite Risk to Jobs
Amazon, which relies on fossil fuels to power the planes, trucks and vans that ship packages all over the world, has an enormous carbon footprint
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 01/27/2020 - 01:11
Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, attends a company event in New Delhi, India, Jan. 15, 2020.
South & Central Asia
Amazon's Bezos Announces $1 Billion Investment in India as Small Businesses Protest
Announcement comes as hundreds of small traders protest against the world’s biggest online retailer, saying Amazon's business practices are hurting local stores
Default Author Profile
By Anjana Pasricha
Wed, 01/15/2020 - 10:42
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press