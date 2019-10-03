Silicon Valley & Technology

EU: Facebook Can be Forced to Take Down Certain Material

By Associated Press
October 3, 2019 05:45 AM
In this Aug. 11, 2019, photo an iPhone displays the apps for Facebook and Messenger in New Orleans.
In this Aug. 11, 2019, photo an iPhone displays the apps for Facebook and Messenger in New Orleans.

BRUSSELS - The European Union’s highest court says that Facebook can be ordered by an individual member state to remove or block access to material that was previously declared unlawful and says that it can have a worldwide impact.

The European Court of Justice ruling Thursday is seen as a defeat for Facebook as it could increase their responsibility for what is appearing on the internet.

The court ruled after an Austrian Greens politician sued the internet company in her home nation to remove comments that she considered bad for her reputation and insulting in a post that could be seen by any Facebook user.
 

