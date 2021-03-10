Russia Restricts Twitter, Threatens Ban

Russia said Wednesday it was restricting the use of Twitter on the grounds the company has not removed banned content.

State communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said if Twitter does not comply with Russian law, there will be further actions against the service, including a complete ban.

The agency said Wednesday’s action involved slowing service speeds for all those in Russia accessing Twitter on mobile devices and half of those using the service in other ways.

Twitter did not immediately comment on the new restrictions.

The move is the latest by Russia to tighten control of the internet. It previously banned a number of websites, including Dailymotion and LinkedIn.