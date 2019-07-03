South & Central Asia

13 Die as Dam Bursts in Western Maharashtra state

By Anjana Pasricha
July 3, 2019 08:56 AM
An Indian man stands on shore as waves caused by high tide hit the huts on the shore of Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Heavy monsoon rains in Maharashtra have led to more than 30 deaths since Monday night, from collapsed…
An Indian man stands on shore as waves caused by high tide hit the huts on the shore of Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

NEW DELHI - At least 11 people died and 13 went missing after a small coastal dam burst in India’s Maharashtra state due to heavy monsoon rains that have caused havoc in the country’s western region.
 
Officials said a monsoon deluge on Tuesday night led to the breach of  the Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district, flooding several villages and washing away homes. Hundreds of villagers were moved to safety.
 
Teams of the National Disaster Response Force searched for survivors using drones.
 
It was the latest disaster to hit the state where the death toll due to the unprecedented heavy rains in recent days has climbed to 35. India’s financial capital, Mumbai, where 24 people died after a wall collapsed and buried shanty homes on Tuesday, has witnessed the most havoc.  
 

An Indian man arrives to sell umbrellas at a slum on the Arabian sea shore in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Rail, road and air traffic has been disrupted as many areas in the city of over 20 million remain waterlogged. Hundreds of flights have been diverted as the main runway at the airport remains shut.
 
Pointing out that Mumbai has received an unprecedented amount of rainfall, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that “the existing drainage systems are unable to cope with such a heavy downpour.”
 
India's weather department has warned of more heavy rainfall in Mumbai in the coming days.
 
Flooding due to monsoon rains is not uncommon in Mumbai and is blamed on poor urban infrastructure.

