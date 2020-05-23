South & Central Asia

2 Survive, 97 Die in Pakistan Passenger Plane Crash

By Ayesha Tanzeem
May 23, 2020 03:24 AM
CORRECTS NUMBER OF PASSENGERS TO NEARLY 100, INSTEAD OF MORE THAN 100 - Volunteers look for survivors of a plane that crashed…
Volunteers look for survivors of a plane that crashed in a residential area of Karachi, Pakistan, May 22, 2020.

Pakistan’s Dawn newspaper reports two people have survived a Friday airplane crash in Karachi that killed 97 people.

The passenger plane crashed in a residential area minutes before its scheduled landing Friday afternoon in Pakistan’s largest city, destroying multiple buildings on both sides of a narrow street.

The Pakistan Airlines Pilots Association said it must take part in the investigation of the crash. It also called for the International Civil Aviation Organization and the International Federation of Air Line Pilots’ Associations to be on the investigation team.

Rescue efforts were made difficult by huge plumes of dust, smoke and heat from the crash on an already hot afternoon, along with narrow neighborhood streets.

The Airbus A320 from the national carrier Pakistan International Airlines was flying from Lahore to Karachi when it crashed in an area called Model Colony.

Witnesses said the plane seemed to try to land two or three times before it went down in the poor and heavily congested area.

Video on social media appeared to show the plane with flames shooting from one of its engines.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted he was “Shocked & saddened by the PIA crash. … Immediate inquiry will be instituted. Prayers & condolences go to families of the deceased."

The plane had a capacity of about 160 passengers, but due to social distancing guidelines, the onboard numbers were kept lower.

Pakistan has a mixed civilian and military aviation safety record. A number of plane and helicopter accidents have occurred over the years, including the 2016 crash of a Pakistan International Airlines plane that killed 40 people. The deadliest accident happened in 2010, when an Airbus A321 operated by Airblue, a private carrier, crashed and killed all 152 people on board.

Friday’s crash occurred as many Pakistanis were returning to their homes to celebrate the end of Ramadan and beginning of the Eid al-Fitr festivities that break their fast.

VOA staffer Fern Robinson contributed to this story.

Related Stories

A woman reacts as a health care worker wearing protective gear takes a swab to test for the coronavirus, in a residential area, in Ahmedabad, India, May 22, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Virus Accelerates Across Latin America, India, Pakistan
Many governments say they have to shift their focus to saving jobs that are vanishing as quickly as the virus can spread
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 05/22/2020 - 09:02
Fire brigade staff try to put out fire caused by plane crash in Karachi, Pakistan, May 22, 2020.
South & Central Asia
Pakistan Passenger Plane Crashes With 98 People on Board
Emergency rescue crews use floodlights to search through night as investigation gets under way
Ayesha Tanzeem
By Ayesha Tanzeem
Fri, 05/22/2020 - 07:43
Map of Baluchistan Pakistan
South & Central Asia
Pakistani Troops Come Under Deadly Militant Attacks   
An improvised explosive device hit a convoy in Baluchistan
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Tue, 05/19/2020 - 08:29
Border Security Force soldiers stand guard near the site of a shootout on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, May 20, 2020.
South & Central Asia
US Wants India, Pakistan to Restore Kashmir Truce
Statement by Alice Wells, outgoing principal deputy assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asia, comes as Indian and Pakistani troops are locked in almost daily skirmishes across their de facto Kashmir border, known as the Line of Control
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Thu, 05/21/2020 - 12:12
Ayesha Tanzeem
By
Ayesha Tanzeem
Pakistan-Afghanistan Bureau Chief

Child Marriage